Analytical Chemist
2023-11-20
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an analytical chemist. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Drive the development, validation and implementation of new analytical methods for raw materials, intermediates and finished products.
Responsible for developing quality standards, procedures and documentation associated with the analytical and laboratory work.
Run analytical testing on a range of instruments including interpreting, reviewing and reporting data/results to our internal customers.
Responsible to maintain a set of analytical instruments to a high standard, train and share knowledge on instruments and methods with other team members.
Drive operational excellence by being a key player in day-to-day problem solving and process improvement exercises.
Understand and internalize QA/QC principles in everyday functions.
Contribute to 8D production investigations as well as the characterisation of next generation battery materials.
Work across many parts of the organisation, collaborating with production technology, production quality, supplier/customer quality, Revolt and R&D teams.
Work with external suppliers, institutes and academic organizations as well as customers
Requirements
PhD (or MSc with 5+ years of experience in a laboratory) in Chemistry, Materials Science, Physics, Natural Sciences or Engineering
2+ years of experience in R&D, quality control or an analytical laboratory in a relevant industry, e.g. Li-ion battery materials, polymers, inorganic materials, pharmaceutical, food or paper industries is preferred.
Familiar with SPC, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology
Knowledgeable in quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM as well as Lean and six sigma.
Experience in polymer chemistry or battery materials (binder, graphite, silicon) is a plus.
Experience in analytical chemistry is a must
Specific skills
Analytical and logical with an ability to identify opportunities and improvements to drive increased quality through data driven approaches
Excellent English written and oral skills.
Strong communication skills
Passionate and purpose driven
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
