Analytical Chemist
Northvolt Labs AB / Kemistjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemistjobb i Västerås
2022-12-07
High level purpose of function
Responsible for the development, validation, and implementation of analytical methods for analysing incoming material, intermediate and finalized products for Research & Development and Production on a wide range of instruments. Strict adherence to the principles of Quality Assurance in QC. Proven track record in statistical analysis and measurement system analysis (MSA).
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
• Start-up of first analytical methods and instruments
• Develop, validate and document analytical methods and procedures for analyzing and characterizing new raw materials and product intermediates.
• Run analytical testing on a range of instruments and report data/results.
• Optimize analytical methods to increase efficiency and turn-around time of the laboratory.
• Execute the Quality Control and testing plan of raw materials and product intermediates.
• Troubleshoot and maintain the analytical instruments to a high standard.
• Understand and internalize QA/QC principles in every day functions.
• Train and certify team members in analytical methods, develop & grow expertise within the team.
• Work across many parts of the organization, collaborating with R&D technical team, Process engineering, Supply Chain, IT & automation.
• Run projects in the area of materials characterization.
• Collaborate with external partners, i.e. universities and institutes around materials analysis.
• Stay updated by reading scientific literature regarding materials analysis and cathode active materials.
• Drive operational excellence by being a key player in problem solving and process improvement exercises.
Accountability/authorization
• Budget responsibility No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized to decide on investments according to role and policy.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• MSc or PhD degree in Chemistry
• Education in analytical chemistry.
• 5+ years of relevant work experience in laboratory environment.
• Experience of laboratory and analytical work in relevant industry, e.g. Li-ion materials, Pharmaceutical, Food or Paper industries.
• Specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM.
• Experience in developing and validating analytical methods, standards, procedures and documentation in an efficient way.
• Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality projects in a laboratory environment.
• Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma.
• Familiar with SPC, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology.
• Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business background.
Specific skills (eg specific programmes, languages, certifications etc)
• None
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
• Highly organized and results driven.
• An eye for detail.
• Proactive and goes beyond expectations.
• Able to learn and acquire new information very quickly.
• Exceptionally good problem-solving skills.
• Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment.
• Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
Passionate & purpose driven.
