Analytical Chemist - Early Product Development and Manufacturing
AstraZeneca AB / Kemistjobb / Mölndal
2023-10-10
At AstraZeneca, we unlock the power of What Science Can Do. Empowered to explore, every day we work towards our ultimate aim - treating, preventing, modifying and even curing complex diseases. Be part of the team where you are empowered to follow the science!
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) across all the AstraZeneca therapy areas.
Our vision is to be "pharmaceutical science leaders, creating innovative and cost-effective solutions, shaping the diverse therapies of the future".
The role
We're looking for a talented and motivated Analytical Chemist to join our analytical characterization team within Early Product Development and Manufacturing (EPDM) in Gothenburg.
What You'll do
You would join a highly collaborative team and together we will deliver the analytical science to product development within the early portfolio up to phase II.
To be successful in this role you will need a strong scientific background with good skills in written and verbal communication and the ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a positive problem-solving attitude and delivery focus.
This is a lab-based role where you will work collaboratively with colleagues, documenting your experiments carefully and to the right quality. You will get the opportunity to apply your excellent analytical expertise to the drug projects you are working in, contributing to the progression of these projects and drive the scientific development within the field of analytical science at AstraZeneca.
Do you have the essential qualifications?
University degree (MSc) in analytical chemistry
Scientific knowledge and experience within analytical science and technically skilled to use chromatography with relevant detection techniques for small molecules
Industry experience of working with different analytical techniques and methodologies related to pharmaceutical development, e.g. assay, organic impurities and dissolution testing of liquid and solid dosage formulations
Experience of analytical method development, analytical method validation and stability testing of pharmaceuticals in development
You are a driven experimentalist, with a passion to deliver highly relevant and reliable data and in accordance with project timelines
Excellent collaboration track record with colleagues and ability to efficiently communicate results and conclusions
Training and experience of using electronic laboratory notebooks, LIMS and working according to GMP.
Desirable for the role
Interest of driving development within analytical science including championing new technologies and solutions
Interest in developing deeper understanding related to authoring CMC aspects in regulatory submissions
So, what's next?
