Analytical and collaborative Development Engineer
2022-12-08
A smart and meaningful choice.
Your next workplace
Would you like to work with product development for a world class producer of paperboard packaging? Do you like to lead projects and collaborate with others? Take the opportunity and submit your application for the position as Development Engineer at Holmen Iggesund.
Iggesund bruk (Iggesund mill) manufactures a world class paperboard, under the brand Invercote. We are an international and sustainable business that offers great opportunities for all our employees. We value our employees and products and we have around 750 employees working for us today. Our mill is located at the coast of Hälsingland, 9 kilometers south of Hudiksvall.
Your future challenge
In this position, you are part of a dedicated team with extensive experience in working with product development. You will be an important part of the work to continue developing our world- leading packaging paperboard. You will run your own projects to develop new products and improve existing products. You will be a key player in fiber chemistry, stock preparation, fiber processing and board construction. Your projects include budget responsibility. You will also participate in other development activities and be Iggesund's representative in external research and development projects. You will collaborate closely with other departments within the company, e.g. product managers, production and sales as well as with external people at suppliers, universities and institutes. The Product Development department has great diversity and a very good working climate.
To succeed in this role
To succeed in this role, you should minimum have a Master of Science degree in a relevant field. A few years of experience in development work and project management is also preferable. We also see knowledge in paperboard manufacturing, stock preparation, sheet forming and fiber modification as advantages. Driving license and very good knowledge of English are requirements. Basic knowledge in Swedish is preferable
In your work, you will collaborate both internally and externally, and it is therefore important that you collaborate well with others. You should also be persistent and have good analytical problem-solving skills as you will take on large tasks in the field that must be solved in a systematic/scientific way. We also see that you are creative to be able to come up with ideas for how our products and our business should develop going forward. You are a great communicator and can clearly present your ideas and opinions, both verbally and in writing.
We offer you
With us you get the best of two worlds. At Iggesund mill, you work in an unprestigious organization with fast decision-making processes and short distances from idea to implementation. While we are small enough for you to be able to influence, we also have the strength as a group with the muscles to implement development and change.
We offer a broad, independent, and flexible position. We have an open and welcoming atmosphere that is characterized by our values of courage, commitment and responsibility. This is a unique opportunity for you who want to work in an international company with developing responsibilities, but still see advantages in working and living in a smaller community.
Apply today!
We let the forest grow and give
Holmen's operations are powered by the forest. The growing trees, the water rushing down the mighty rivers and the wind blowing through the treetops. This is the heart of Holmen, a business built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. Our business areas are Forest, Renewable Energy, Wood Products, Paperboard and Paper. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create a sustainable future and value for shareholders, customers and society with courage, commitment and responsibility.
Premium paperboard for conscious brands
Holmen Iggesund develops premium paperboard for conscious brands with high ambitions in sectors such as cosmetics, electronics, pharmaceuticals and food. With a focus on creating solutions that stem from real insights together with our customers, our product families Invercote and Incada are known for their durability, excellent design properties and low climate footprint. We use fresh fibre from sustainably managed and certified forests. Our production and processing facilities are located in Iggesund and Strömsbruk in Sweden and Workington in the UK.
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Holmen AB
(org.nr 556001-3301), https://www.holmen.com/sv Arbetsplats
Holmen Kontakt
Lisa Fagerström, HR-konsult lisa.fagerstrom@ext.holmen.com Jobbnummer
7243603