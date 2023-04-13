Analysts - M&A Strategy & Value Creation Services - Stockholm
Deloitte's Financial Advisory department offers our clients advice during the transaction process (MA), including services such as valuation, financial modelling, financial due diligence, commercial and operational due diligence, value creation services, sale and purchase agreement advice, restructuring support, corporate finance advisory and integration separation services.
Financial Advisory operates with five main areas: MA Transaction Services, Corporate Finance, Valuation Modelling, Integration Separation Services, and MA Strategy Value Creation Services.
In Deloitte MA Strategy Value Creation, we help private equity and corporate clients succeed with their investments and growth initiatives across the Nordics. We provide highly customized strategic and commercial insights as well as structured and pragmatic advice to companies in challenging situations. We put quality first and believe that by thinking differently and working collegially, we can create exceptional experiences for both our people and our clients that caters to a sustainable work-life balance. We are now looking for analysts to join our team in Stockholm in autumn 2023.
The work we do We work with senior executives to define how they employ MA to drive profitable growth and enable them to compete effectively in their industry
We bring insights that inform clients' investment thesis, deal valuation and post-deal value creation plan by rapidly conducting advanced analytics based on primary research combined with secondary sources and Deloitte's industry experience
Our Swedish MA Strategy Value Creation team works fully integrated across the Nordics, and co-operate closely with our financial, tax, technology, operations, and human capital colleagues to ensure joined-up insights and smooth processes to reduce the burden on our clients during a critical period.
What will be your role? Independently conduct stellar quality research and analysis with clear strategic insights
Work alongside our analytics experts to deliver new insights from big data and advanced analytics
Develop rapport and trust with our clients
Help drive business development activities including industry and company insights
Qualifications 1-3 years (preferably at least 1 year full-time post-graduation) of demonstrated high performance in consulting, advisory, investment banking or adjacent fields with a strong desire to acquire the skills necessary to thrive in the MA environment
A completed graduate degree, MBA/Master's degree or equivalent with good academic results
Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
Excellent written and verbal ability in Swedish and English
Prior experience in strategy development, target screening, commercial due diligence, operational due diligence, or post-deal value creation initiatives is of merit
How you'll grow - our pledge to you We are rapidly growing our Swedish MA Strategy Value Creation practice, and you will have the opportunity play an integral role in our growth journey across the Nordics
We will enable and support you to grow in client and internal facing situations, and help you take the next steps in your career
We will give you the freedom to operate and the responsibility that comes with it
We will be honest and direct, and we expect you to be the same
As part of our team, we will make sure that you can continue to develop yourself through formal training programs, either locally or at our Deloitte University in Belgium
At Deloitte, we focus on helping people at every level of their career to identify and use their strengths. From on-the-job learning experiences to development programs at Deloitte University, and with the help from a coach in your business area, you will have a variety of opportunities to continue to grow throughout your career.
How to apply
Submit your application online, including your CV, university grades and cover letter as soon as possible.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Joshua Geddes, Senior Analyst. If you have questions regarding the recruiting process or your application, please contact Rasmus Öhman, Recruiter. Once you have submitted your application you should receive a confirmation-email. If you have any problems submitting your application, please contact Rasmus Öhman.
As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, in order to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees and meet regulatory requirements. The process for background checks is carried out in collaboration with ToFindOut. https://tofindout.se/sv/faq/
We are looking forward to your application!
We do not just aspire to make solutions. We wish to create an impact that makes a positive and crucial difference for the people around us, our clients, and our society. Deloitte is where you'll find unlimited opportunities to succeed and realize your full potential.
