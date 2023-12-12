Analyst with a focus on advanced analytics (AI) through doctoral studies
Skellefteå kommun, Support och lokaler / Datajobb / Skellefteå Visa alla datajobb i Skellefteå
2023-12-12
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skellefteå kommun, Support och lokaler i Skellefteå
Skellefteå is in the midst of an extraordinary urban transformation, in which northern Sweden is leading the development of a green transition. This transition involves moving from a society that is dependent on non-sustainable energy patterns to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly model. It focuses on reducing negative environmental impacts, conserving natural resources, and promoting ecological balance while maintaining or improving social welfare. Successful and rapid development demands a sustainable approach in which we investigate smart, fast-moving technological trends and how they can be applied in Skellefteå Municipality. AI solutions for energy efficiency, mobility solutions, and health and social care are current areas of work. Theres never been a more exciting time to join our team!
Together with Luleå University of Technology, we are looking for two Data Scientists with a focus on advanced analytics in the field.
You will be employed by Skellefteå Municipality and work at our project office as a member of our new analysis team. At the same time, you will attend Luleå University of Technology for about four years, earning a postgraduate degree in Pervasive and Mobile Computing. This will give you an ideal background for working with information and communication architectures and advanced data analysis. From a practical standpoint in the job market, the studies will equip you with sought-after skills. As a researcher, it will give you the opportunity to continue working with the entire computing process in creative environmentsPubliceringsdatum2023-12-12Arbetsuppgifter
As you work towards your doctorate, your studies will encompass courses, teaching and article writing. At the same time, you will gain practical experience working with us on projects related to advanced analyses. You will work with the entire process, from identifying the needs of an organisation to programming and implementing the solutions.
With a focus on creating digital services, you will work innovatively and come up with new ideas in collaboration with both internal and external resources. Your mission will include finding solutions that make everyday life easier for our citizens, customers and employees. You will work with the latest tools for data processing, as Skellefteå Municipality has a hybrid data platform that uses Microsoft Azure Synapse analytics with the opportunity to use Azure Databricks.
Examples of work responsibilities:
• Data collection and pre-processing
• Computer architectures for data collection
• Perform basic data analysis and advanced statistical analysis
• Model-building and implementation
• Machine learning and artificial intelligence
• Visualisation and reporting
• Data quality assuranceKvalifikationer
We are looking for someone with a masters degree in, e.g., computer science, mathematics, applied statistics, engineering physics or a relevant field of engineering. You have knowledge of developing tools and algorithms in, e.g., Python, R, SQL. Candidates are required to be proficient in both spoken and written English. Swedish is not a requirement, but we would like you to learn the basics of the Swedish language during your education.
It is a requirement that you have the skills to collect raw data from various sources and then clean and transform the data to prepare it for analysis. It is a plus if you also have knowledge of the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence. You need to be used to presenting the information and data you have obtained in various forms, thereby adapting your communication to the target group. We would like you to have work experience as an analyst, preferably in a variety of jobs that have helped you to understand different perspectives.
To succeed in this role, you must be able to set your own goals and work independently with a focus on our common goals. You listen to other peoples perspectives and solve problems without losing sight of the long-term strategies.
ÖVRIGT
The Support and Premises Administration is tasked with coordinating and developing effective support so that the municipalitys operations can focus on their various main tasks and provide more efficient service to the residents of the municipality. We are responsible for the municipalitys overall coordination and development of services in areas such as meals, property, personnel, finance, purchasing, information, customer service, and IT.
Learn more about Skellefteå here: https://skelleftea.se
No recruitment or staffing agencies please. Ersättning
Enligt avtal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "314196". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skellefteå kommun
(org.nr 212000-2643) Arbetsplats
Skellefteå kommun, Support och lokaler Kontakt
Chef Projektkontoret
Henrik Näslund 0910-73 50 00 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Skellefteå kommun, Support och lokaler Jobbnummer
8322106