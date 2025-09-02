Analyst | People M&A Transaction Diligence | Stockholm
Ernst & Young AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-02
Will you shape the future or will the future shape you?
Are you curious, driven, and eager to dive into the world of M&A? At EY-Parthenon, our People M&A team plays a key role in helping clients unlock value and manage risk throughout their M&A journeys. We advise on complex people matters across the entire deal cycle, including HR and pension due diligence, day one readiness, and achieving synergies in integrations. Working across geographies and disciplines, you'll gain exposure to a wide range of sectors and collaborate with diverse teams. We're currently looking for ambitious graduates and professionals with up to two years of experience to join us in August.
The opportunity: your next adventure awaits
As part of EY-Parthenon, you'll work on both buy-side and sell-side transactions. You'll assess financial performance, identify risks and opportunities, and support clients in making informed decisions. Your responsibilities will include, for example:
Support people-related due diligence, including e.g. analysis of target company data to identify key people-related financial exposures, such as workforce costs and future liabilities, retention risks, benefits comparison, and assessment of incentives programs
Address people-related issues in signing-to-closing and post-deal integration phases (e.g., HR operating model implementation, organizational design, union consultation strategies, compensation planning)
Support the evaluation and development of retention strategies for executives and key employees
What we look for
We're looking for curious and driven individuals who thrive in fast-paced environments and enjoy solving complex problems. You bring strong business acumen, an analytical mindset, and a collaborative spirit. You're adaptable, eager to learn, and passionate about working with people-related matters in M&A environment. Whether through studies, work, or extracurriculars, you've shown initiative and a genuine interest in M&A.
Qualifications
Master's degree in e.g. Finance, Accounting, Economics, Industrial Management, Human Resources
Strong academic performance
Fluency in English and at least one Nordic language
Proficient in Microsoft Office
What's in it for you
Future-focused training and leadership development
Global collaboration with diverse teams
Support for your well-being and career growth
A chance to define your purpose and make an impact
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application including your CV, cover letter, and university transcripts no later than October 1st, 2025. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis.
If you have questions about the role, please contact Claire.Danielsson@parthenon.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Amanda.Hederstedt@se.ey.com
.
Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we value diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, need support, or require adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, don't hesitate to contact us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.
