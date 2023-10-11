Analyst Intern
2023-10-11
Despite healthcare spending at an all-time high, patient waiting time is getting longer, and patients aren't accessing the quality of care they deserve. At Kry, we believe we can play a unique role in changing this. For the past seven years, we've been on a journey to deliver and fix healthcare, for less.
As Europe's leading digital healthcare provider and one of the largest healthcare providers in Sweden, we believe that providing accessible and affordable healthcare has never been more important. Our vision has been consistent and clear: great healthcare for everyone. Do you share our vision and want to be part of shaping the future of healthcare?
About the job
We are now looking for a Junior Analyst that is highly motivated, has a strong analytical capability and a good sense of quality. In this role you will have a wide range of tasks and get to develop your skills in everything from front end data visualisation and stakeholder management to data pipelining and modelling.
Healthcare needs data. If you are passionate about turning data into insights, this is the role for you! As a member of our friendly and knowledgeable Analytics team, with members based in Sweden, France and UK, you will be part of gaining a deep understanding of our tech products and healthcare operations around Europe to impact the strategy and direction of Kry/LIVI.
What you will do
Initial work (approx 6-12 months) will focus much on learning our ways of working, toolset and data sets. You will be collaborating closely with the entire Analytics team and learning by doing while working hands-on with:
Visualisations and modelling in Looker (dashboarding and LookML)
Data pipelining and exploration work (SQL and setting up new data flows)
Analytical cases, from simple to more advanced (learning our data sets and working with stakeholders, applying and developing your analytical skills with frameworks and tooling such, e.g. A/B-testing, python coding)
You will have the opportunity to grow in a multitude of areas such as analytics engineering/data engineering, advanced analytics/data science, business analytics SME in any of our major areas (healthcare operations, tech or product analytics, marketing analytics, financial analytics etc.).
Your work will include
Working with the Head of Business Operations to develop the business intelligence capability within the Business Operations team
Contributing to designing and upkeeping a business operations "control centre" that captures and flags the key business metrics
Day-to-day monitoring of business performance and effective, quick communication to begin the solving of any problems
Translating structured and unstructured data into useful insights and actionable recommendations
Doing deep-dive analyses and creating material to present findings and conclusion
Support analysis of project performance and creating clear initiatives to drive future success
Who you are
Newly graduated from school or a few years of experience in hands-on data analysis from a role as Analyst, Data Scientist, Management Consultant or similar.
Preferably, you have a Masters degree in Engineering, Business, Computer Science or equivalent fields
Confident in working with large data sets
You are an analytical person who can draw conclusions based on data
You are a great teammate with good communication and presentation skills
Proficient in english (business language)
You have an interest in business and tech
You are structured and curious
Meriting to have knowledge and experience in SQL and BI tools such as Looker, Tableau, PowerBI etc.
Our offer to you includes
Permanent employment in a fun, impactful team
A strong emphasis on your development through hands-on training
Chance to be part of an innovative, fast growing company
Annual Wellness Benefit (money to spend on massages, yoga or gym membership!)
Pension Contribution and parental leave top up
The opportunity to have a distinct, positive impact on the future of healthcare for millions of patients
Join us and shape your future as well as ours!
If you think you're up to the challenge, come and help us to grow, innovate and develop!
A diverse workforce is an absolute necessity for anyone with a vision like ours: to provide great healthcare for everyone. Therefore we celebrate differences and are committed to creating an inclusive environment where all employees can truly belong and thrive. We offer a hybrid way of working where we aim to be at our great office at least 3 days a week to cater for a great relationship with our colleagues.
About Kry/Livi
Kry/Livi is the European leader in digital healthcare, allowing patients to see a doctor, nurse, or psychologist online within minutes. We also combine digital with physical care, transforming how millions of patients access healthcare. Headquartered in Stockholm, we are committed to improving the world's health through innovation, one patient at a time. In Sweden and Norway we are called Kry. In the UK and France, we operate under the name Livi.
