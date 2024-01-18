Analyst in FIG Origination within Debt Capital Markets (DCM)
2024-01-18
Are you passionate about investment banking?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Focus on DCM bond origination for Financial Institutions (FIG) where you will be supporting the FIG origination business.
• In addition, working with the FIG team includes:
• Coordinate with other FIG team members and other parts of Swedbank including Syndicate, Sales, Trading, Research and Client Coverage
• Support the team in preparation for client meetings, working with FIG Originators and Syndicate, with a meticulous approach.
• You will be using excel sheets/databases linked to Bloomberg with market information.
• You should be able to filter information for what is important as well as contribute with own thoughts.
• Produce ad-hoc information material for clients on short notice.
What is needed in this role:
• University degree or equivalent
• A high proficient knowledge of Power-Point, Excel, English and one of the Swedish, Danish or Norwegian languages are mandatory along with excellent written and verbal skills.
• Bloomberg knowledge is a plus.
• Candidate must have a genuine interest in the financial markets.
• Must be willing to work in a dynamic, fast-paced, and intense work environment.
• Ability to produce high quality work under tight deadlines.
• Teamwork skills
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Niklas Lindkvist, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 12.02.2024.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Niklas Lindkvist, +46 70-5242893
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8-58594437
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 8 5859 0288
