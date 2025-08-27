Analyst | Financial Transaction Diligence | Malmö
Will you shape the future or will the future shape you?
Are you curious, driven, and eager to dive into the world of M&A? At EY-Parthenon, our Transaction Diligence team plays a key role in helping clients unlock value and manage risk throughout their M&A journeys. We dive deep into company performance across industries and provide strategic financial insights that guide critical decisions. Working across geographies and disciplines, you'll gain exposure to a wide range of sectors and collaborate with diverse teams. We're currently looking for ambitious graduates and professionals with up to two years of experience to join us.
The opportunity: your next adventure awaits
As part of EY-Parthenon, you'll work on both buy-side and sell-side transactions. You'll assess financial performance, identify risks and opportunities, and support clients in making informed decisions. Your responsibilities will include:
Evaluating profitability (EBIT/EBITDA)
Identifying key business drivers - "the story behind the numbers"
Analyzing net working capital requirements
Advising on transaction risks and mitigation strategies
Supporting purchase price adjustments and closing mechanisms
Our teams bring together professionals across all transaction and strategy competence areas, bringing sector expertise and teams from multiple geographies to provide a complete set of advisory around transactions to help our clients achieve their objectives. By conducting a thorough analysis of financial data, you will identify and quantify the factors that drive a company's value. This is essential not only for understanding the company's historical performance but also for spotting potential risks and opportunities that could affect future value.
What we look for
We're looking for curious and driven individuals who thrive in fast-paced environments and enjoy solving complex problems. You bring strong business acumen, an analytical mindset, and a collaborative spirit. You're adaptable, eager to learn, and passionate about working with diverse teams across industries. Whether through studies, work, or extracurriculars, you've shown initiative and a genuine interest in M&A.
Qualifications
Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Industrial Management, or Engineering
Strong academic performance
Fluency in English and at least one Nordic language
Proficient in Microsoft Office
What's in it for you
Future-focused training and leadership development
Global collaboration with diverse teams
Support for your well-being and career growth
A chance to define your purpose and make an impact
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application including your CV, cover letter, and university transcripts no later than September 21, 2025. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis.
If you have questions about the role, please contact Nathalie.Jonoska@parthenon.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Amanda.hederstedt@se.ey.com
.
Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we value diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, need support, or require adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, don't hesitate to contact us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
