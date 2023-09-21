Analyst - M&A Integration & Separation Services - October 2023
2023-09-21
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 415,000 people in more than 150 countries and territories, and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Job Description
Financial Advisory is the department within Deloitte that offers our clients advice during the transaction process (M&A), including services such as valuation, financial modelling, financial due diligence, commercial due diligence, sale and purchase agreement advice, restructuring support, corporate finance advisory and integration & separation services.
Financial Advisory operates with five main areas: M&A Transaction Services, Corporate Finance, Valuation & Modelling, Integration & Separation Services, and M&A Strategy & Value Creation Services. Within M&A Integration & Separation Services, we are looking for an Analyst to join our team in Stockholm in October 2023.
The M&A Integration & Separation team provides integration and separation expertise to strategic clients and private equity. Deloitte has the largest network of dedicated integration and separation practitioners in EMEA, supporting transactions across all industry sectors. In your role you will be:
Supporting clients to deliver sustainable shareholder returns from integration and separation programmes
Running the programme management office and supporting the day-to-day management of our engagements
Preparing management and board presentations on programme status, risks/issues, and decision items
Supporting the preparation and facilitation of client workshops
Interacting and working closely with clients' senior executives
Working across the whole deal lifecycle, from pre-deal synergy reviews to the development of integration or separation planning and execution
Supporting initiatives focused on growing Deloitte's market presence
Qualifications
A successful candidate has the following qualities:
A graduate degree, MBA/Master's degree or equivalent with good academic results
Strong interest in M&A
An analytical and structured approach combined with a growth mindset
Assertiveness, self-motivation, and a desire to succeed in a fast-paced environment
A flexibility to meet peaks of work inherent in the cycle of a deal
Excellent communication skills in English and a Scandinavian language
Strong MS PowerPoint and Excel skills
An eagerness to contribute to a growing team and collaborate with team members
Additional Information
How you'll grow
We offer:
To be an integral part of a dynamic, growing team of integration and separation experts contributing to successful mergers and divestitures
A steep learning curve in management advisory, strategic thinking and change management
Broad integration and separation project exposure across industries and clients
International exposure through interaction with colleagues, clients and potential investors across the world
An inclusive team culture where people are recognised for their contribution
Extensive training and development programmes in technical areas and leadership
How to apply
Submit your application online as soon as possible. Your application should contain your:
CV
Cover letter including a motivation why you are interested in Deloitte and this role. You can upload the cover letter as a document.
University grades
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Anica Pavlovic, Manager, 070 080 20 11. If you have questions regarding the recruiting process or your application, please contact Rasmus Öhman, Recruiter, 070 080 32 19.
Once you have submitted your application you should receive a confirmation-email. If you do not receive the email, we advise you to apply to the position again. If you have any problems submitting your application, please contact Rasmus Öhman.
As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees and meet regulatory requirements. The background check process is carried out in collaboration with ToFindOut. https://tofindout.se/en/background-check/
We are looking forward to your application!
What impact will you make?
Every day, your work will make an impact that matters, while you thrive in a dynamic culture of inclusion, collaboration and high performance. We do not just aspire to make solutions. We wish to create an impact that makes a positive and crucial difference for the people around us, our clients and our society. Deloitte is where you'll find unlimited opportunities to succeed and realize your full potential.de Så ansöker du
