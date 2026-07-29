Analog Design Engineer
Xenergic AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-07-29
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Xenergic is a high-tech semiconductor company providing cutting edge high-speed, low-power embedded memory IP solutions in advanced technology nodes. These memories are targeted for market segments ranging from IoT and mobile applications to high-end servers and AI accelerators.
We are looking for a highly motivated and talented Analog Design Engineer with a proven track record in analog design to join our team and design the next generation of embedded memory solutions. As an Analog Designer, you will work closely with a team of talented engineers and contribute to the development of next-generation products.
The key responsibilities include: design of leaf cells under tight area and integration constraints, porting of physical designs between technologies, optimization of blocks for EMIR mitigation, test chip design finishing on the DRC/LVS level, simulation and verification of designs, top level IP integration within SoC and any other step towards realizing the memory IP. Supporting customers and representing the company in trade shows and customer meetings can happen from time to time. The position requires tight collaboration with other team members from layout, analog, digital and coding teams.
The following are a mandatory requirement:
MSc. in EE or related fields
At least 3 years experience in analog design in IC domain including layout design and simulation
Fluent in English both in writing and speaking.
Good communication skills and ability to work in a team.
Ability to drive complex tasks autonomously.
The following competences are not mandatory but would be beneficial:
Experience with advanced technology nodes such as single digit finFET is a big advantage.
Understanding of memory design and system level integration.
Experience with chip level DRC/LVS.
Experience with SoC verification and measurement.
EMIR-aware layout design concepts.
Understanding of the impact of layout on post-layout parasitics.
Scripting skills (python, shell); SKILL is a big plus.
Communication in Swedish.
Are you the one we are looking for? We want to hear from you! Send your application (CV and cover letter) to career@xenergic.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28
E-post: career@xenergic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xenergic AB
(org.nr 559121-2351), https://xenergic.com
Scheelevägen 15 (visa karta
)
223 70 LUND Jobbnummer
10015057