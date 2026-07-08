AML Risk Manager at Swedbank
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in strategic risk assessments and risk management within Anti Money Laundering, Counter Terrorist Financing and Financial Sanctions (AML/CTF/FS)?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Lead and contribute to enterprise-wide risk assessments within AML, Counter Terrorist Financing and Financial Sanctions by identifying inherent risks, evaluating controls and recommending risk mitigating actions
Conduct thematic risk analyses and identify opportunities to strengthen the bank's financial crime prevention framework
Perform ad hoc risk assessments and support effective management and mitigation of identified risks
Collaborate with colleagues across the organization in strategic and operational AML/CTF initiatives and projects
Partner with business stakeholders to assess and manage complex financial crime risks in a dynamic environment
Participate in steering committees, working groups and strategic projects, representing Economic Crime Prevention and ensuring financial crime risk considerations are integrated into key decisions
Drive strategic objectives through effective collaboration and stakeholder management across multiple business functions
Provide expert advice and support to product organizations, client-facing units and senior stakeholders on AML and financial crime risk matters
Build strong partnerships across Group Functions and Business Areas to strengthen the bank's financial crime risk management capabilities
What is needed in this role:
A bachelor's or master's degree in economics, law or equivalent
Several years experience from working within the field of AML/CTF, financial sanctions, fraud or risk management in banking, other financial institutions or competent authorities
Knowledge and operational experience within the financial sector
Excellent analytical skills
Deliver quality in a fast-paced environment with complex questions, products and clients
Be a positive, solution oriented and relation building team player
Have a curious and questioning mindset
Good communicative skills and the ability to express yourself, orally and in writing, in Swedish and English
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
and play an important role in strengthening Swedbank's fight against financial crime. You will become part of a collaborative and high-performing team responsible for Swedbank's Enterprise-Wide Risk Assessment and for providing expert advice on complex AML/CTF-related matters across the organisation. We work in a dynamic environment with ambitious goals, varied assignments and close collaboration with stakeholders across the bank. While some deliveries involve tight deadlines, we value teamwork, knowledge sharing and maintaining a positive and supportive culture where people can thrive and develop. In this role, you will be given a high degree of responsibility and the opportunity to influence important decisions related to financial crime risk management. You will be supported by experienced colleagues and a manager who is committed to helping you grow professionally while encouraging you to continuously develop and challenge yourself as an AML Risk Manager." Marcus Lundgren, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 09.08.2026.
Due to the holiday period, the selection and interview process will begin in August. Thank you for your patience, and we warmly welcome your application.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Marcus Lundgren
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-MA1
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27369-19221". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9997049