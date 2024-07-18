AML Investigator at Ikano Bank in Malmö
We are looking for a motivated and dedicated professional to join our AML Nordic team as an AML Investigator. In this role, you will play a crucial part in ensuring Ikano Bank 's products and services are safeguarded against money laundering and other criminal activities. If you thrive in dynamic environments and are eager to drive our ambitious AML and KYC goals, this is the opportunity for you!
About the Position
As an AML Investigator, your main responsibilities will include conducting risk-based investigations into suspected transactions and activities, supporting KYC analysts, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. You will be responsible for documenting investigations, updating procedures, and contributing to the bank 's AML/CFT risk assessments. Ensuring all parts of the process function smoothly, from onboarding to quality control, will be a central part of your work.
Background and Responsibilities
• Conduct risk-based investigations of system-generated alerts and manually submitted Suspicious Activity Reports (internal SARs)
• Perform clear and traceable documentation of conducted investigations in relevant systems
• Submit reports to Financial Intelligence Units on time
• Support the KYC team in the review process
• Conduct AML checks for Ikano Bank 's procurement process
• Actively contribute to the bank 's AML/CFT risk assessments based on findings from investigations of suspicious transactions and activities
• Actively contribute to enhancing the bank 's procedures and processes to combat money laundering and terrorist financing
• Support the delivery of AML/CFT training and workshops for new hires and existing AML/KYC investigators, and disseminate knowledge to other parts of the business
• The AML investigator, together with AML Nordic, MLROs, and the AML Specialist team, is a center of expertise for AML at Ikano Bank and will provide advisory support to sales, customer service functions, and other stakeholders
• The role will collaborate closely with the KYC team, MLROs, and the AML Specialist team
About You
We believe that you have an academic background in business, law, or a similar field, or equivalent practical experience. You have a strong understanding of a risk-based approach to protecting the bank and conducting effective investigations, as well as experience working in the financial sector and with AML regulations in the Nordic market. You have a natural aptitude for understanding and using various systems, both internal and external, and you enjoy and are comfortable with change.
Qualifications and Competencies
• Understanding of a risk-based approach
• Knowledge of Ikano Bank 's products and services
• Experience in the financial sector
• Knowledge of AML regulations in the Nordic market
• Preferably university education in business, law, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience
• Fluency in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, and/or Finnish
• Strong English skills
• Previous experience in the financial sector
• Previous experience in AML-related work
We Offer You
At Ikano Bank, you will have the opportunity to represent us to external partners and create a solid foundation for further development. You will get the chance to push boundaries and influence your daily work. All this as part of a caring and open culture where we live our values, work hard, have fun, and operate with a long-term perspective. At Ikano, opportunities arise, and growth follows.
About Ikano Bank
Ikano Bank offers simple and attractive savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. We operate in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany, and Austria. Ikano Bank is part of the Ikano Group, owned by the Kamprad family. Learn more about us at Ikano Group.
Contact Information
For this recruitment, Ikano Bank is collaborating with Adecco. If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruitment consultant:
Annika Nessvold via annika.nessvold@adecco.se
or +46 736-84 11 63.
Apply as soon as possible as selection is ongoing.
