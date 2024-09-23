Amanuensis in Psychology
2024-09-23
We are looking to recruit an amanuensis in psychology for a fixed-term position at the School of Behavioural, Social and Legal Sciences.
Background
The division of psychology at Örebro University is part of the School of Behavioural, Social and Legal Sciences (BSR), together with the division of legal science, criminology and social work. Within the division of psychology, education is provided at basic-, advanced-, and postgraduate-level. At basic- and advanced-levels, we offer freestanding courses up to bachelor's level, as well as a five-year professional psychologist program. Our specialisation areas are mainly in clinical and health psychology, developmental psychology, and sustainability. Research in these areas is organised and coordinated in three research environments: the Center for Health and Medical Psychology (CHAMP), the Center for Lifespan Developmental Research (LEADER), and the Center for Environmental and Sustainability Social Science (CESSS).
We are now looking to recruit an amanuensis for a fixed-term position to work on research being conducted at the Center for Health and Medical Psychology (CHAMP) within the research group EMBRACE Lab (Exploring Mind-Body Relationships And Contextual-bEhavioural interventions in illness) which focuses on third-wave cognitive and behavioural interventions applied to medical conditions.
Duties and responsibilities
The amanuensis will be responsible for several different administrative and research tasks within the project, such as providing support in the intervention development and refinement, participant recruitment and selection, data collection, and data cleaning.
Qualifications
To qualify for appointment as an amanuensis, you need to be admitted to a Medicine program at any Swedish university.
The person we are looking for will have demonstrated an interest in research- and education-related topics during their studies, especially within psycho-gastroenterology. We attach great importance to personal qualities, such as being able to work both independently and as part of a team, prioritise, and carry out work at a high standard.
Information
This is a part-time position (17%) for 6-months. At Örebro University, salaries are determined in accordance with our local collective agreement.
For more information about the position, please contact the principal research investigator Dr. Inês Trindade, +46 19 302264, email: ines.trindade@oru.se
, or the Director of CHAMP, Prof. Hugo Hesser, +46 019 303548, email: hugo.hesser@oru.se
.
At Örebro University, we expect each member of staff to be open to development and change; take responsibility for their work and performance; demonstrate a keen interest in collaboration and contribute to development; as well as to show respect for others by adopting a constructive and professional approach.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterised by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• Covering letter explaining in brief why you are applying for this position
• CV with a relevant description of your overall qualifications and experience
• Ladok transcript listing your completed courses.
Only documents written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish can be reviewed.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is October 7, 2024. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
