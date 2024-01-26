Alten Industry - Mechatronics Engineer Within Embedded Systems
Are you passionate about improving modern solutions and contribute to future and emerging technologies? Are you also on the look-out for new and exciting challenges? Then you should apply right away!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU:
Every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today at ALTEN. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
YOUR ROLE AS MECHATRONICS ENGINEER:
As a Mechatronics Engineer at ALTEN, you will play a key role in strengthening the section for integration of software and hardware. You will be a part of talented teams where you develop state of the art technology together with electronics engineers, function developers and software developers. Further on you may get the opportunity to take on roles as System Owner, Technical Lead er or System Architect. You will, together with our clients, focus on driving technology forward in industries such as:
Telecom, Electrification, Aerospace & Defense, MedTech, Energy & Railway
Our biggest priority is always to match you against missions that interest you. We are looking for both Junior engineers as well as more Senior engineers.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
Being a Mechatronics Engineers at ALTEN we believe that you have great experience in embedded systems and programming skills in C/C++. Experience in MATLAB/Simulink are also of interest.
We are looking towards Mechatronics Engineers towards our customers working within various engineering fields, for example mechanical engineering, electronics, control technology and computer technology.
As a Mechatronics Engineer, we believe you should be able to:
Use integrated development environments for micro-controller/processor programming and their functionality for testing and troubleshooting.
Develop micro-controller programs for mechatronic applications including the use of I/O and external units.
Develop software platforms, in specific real-time operating systems (RTOS) and network protocols.
ABOUT ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
