AliasSmith seeks Executive Assistant to CEO
2023-05-04
Your duties
As Executive Assistant to the CEO at AliasSmith, you will play a vital role in most activities the CEO oversees, such as planning, negotiations, communication, and executing parts of the agreements made. The CEO Assistant will also take care of the planning of scheduling, booking trips, and following up, by phone and e-mail, on the status of each important stakeholder. You will work closely with the AliasSmith team as well as with the Finance, Communications, Sales and Logistics Development, and other teams to help out and synchronize work streams - ensure that things run smoothly across the company. You will have very varied duties as the Executive Assistant to the CEO. One moment you'll assist in proofing texts, collecting and preparing information for meetings, composing and preparing correspondence both for internal and external purposes and, producing complex documents, reports, presentations, enquiring about customer satisfaction, following up on compliance with agreements, or assisting in negotiations, all as needs arise. You will also attend international fairs and events, meet customers abroad, and visit the producers in Mexico.
We will provide you internally with training and guidance on our systems, products, and industry so that you can manage your tasks. If you are ambitious and have the right profile, we will encourage you to take a leading role in the company.
Your Profile
Since our market is Europe/EuroAsia and most of our suppliers are from Mexico, you must be fluent in English and Spanish, and a great advantage if you speak Swedish. We expect you to be proficient in Microsoft tools like Excel and Word. The most important of your qualities are accuracy and an eye for detail, besides being an easy learner.
We believe you have a university degree. Nevertheless, you should be a structured, detail-oriented person with well-developed prioritization and problem-solving skills. You are prestige-less and like to have contact with customers and provide good service. You are positive, can handle many tasks simultaneously, are discreet, and knows how to identify and communicate sensitive information. You have a high level of integrity and excellent judgment. You like to work independently but also care about the group and contribute to a good atmosphere. Previous experience in project management is an advantage.
About AliasSmith
AliasSmith AB was founded in 2004 and is today a leading importer and brand manager of Mexican spirits. Our mission is to place authentic hand-made agave distillates on the European market by working with the best producers and showing the products in a different context than the average consumer normally associates with tequila and mezcal. AliasSmith currently has fourteen employees, and we plan to grow. Our working method is very structured and long-term. Our commitment is serious, but our approach is innovative. We have a horizontal organization where we can provide an exciting and fun job.
Contact
Claes Puebla Smith CEO, AliasSmith AB, 070-710 36 91
