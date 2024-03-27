Algorithm developers
2024-03-27
Job description
We have a customer who is building AI based solutions for product development in
automotive industry. We are now looking for algorithm developers for one of their product teams. As
member of this team, you will take part in building the new AI powered toolchain for product development
within automotive.
To thrive in this role, we think that not only do you have a passion for cutting edge technology and software
development, but also to take part in forming a brand-new development organization with the values,
mindset and software development culture to become the most attractive workplace in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
• Contribute to the scientific core concept of the product
• Create algorithms for AI powered frameworks
• Develop dedicated interfaces for specific engineering programs
• Contribute to software implementation for AI powered frameworks
• Work together with stakeholders in other product teams
• Align product core concept with domain experts within the company
• Support the product owner with test strategies and follow up of core product functions
Qualifications
Familiar with Devops and software release process
Python, PostgreSQL, Rest api, Linux, CI/CD
Experienced in AI frameworks such as LangChain, AutoGPT, AutoGen, MetaGPT, etc.
Strong experience working with LLMs (Open source LLMs, OpenAI, etc.)
Prompt Engineering, RAG, Fine-Tuning
Microsoft Azure AI Services
OpenAI api
Experience of working in Agile environment
Nice to have:
Web development
CAD design, CATIA
Visual Basic, C++
Multitalented in Linux technologies
Work experience in multicultural environments
Continuous Integration experience
