Algorithm Developers - Autonomous Vehicles, Computer Vision & Sensor Fusion
2023-07-26
Hi! We are now looking for you who are passionate about Algorithm development, Autonomous Vehicles and Computer Vision to join our team of driven professionals working with the latest technology. If you're currently on the look-out for new challenges - we are the perfect match for you!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU:
Every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today at ALTEN. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
YOUR ROLE AS ALGORITHM DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER:
The team is now looking to grow and strengthen the department with skilled Algorithm Developers towards our Autonomous Vehicles and Computer Vision customers. The projects could be both on-site and for inhouse projects.
Usually, you have a strong background within C++ and Python and have a strong interest in signal and image processing. For many roles it is meriting to have a background working with sensors or sensor data such as radar, lidar, visual or thermal but also localization.
It is a wide a very interesting field so we see that you can come from many different backgrounds and fit many different roles. Feel free to reach out to the recruitment team with any questions.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
Algorithm Developer - As an algorithm developer you usually have a strong C++ background with good knowledge in Python. You have previously worked with signal or image processing, sensors or sensor fusion in some form.
Function Developer - As Function Developer within ADAS you usually have a strong Matlab/Simulink background with knowledge within C/C++ development. You have previously worked within the automotive domain or have a strong interest in the technology area.
Data Engineer - We think you have a strong background within C++ and Python. You probably have experience of SQL or other databases. You might also have experience in maintenance of CI/CD using GitLab.
Software Architect - As an architect you come from a strong background within software development. You usually have knowledge and experience from working with safety critical real time embedded control system as well as being a technical lead and software architecture.
ABOUT ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities. Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
