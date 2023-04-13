Algorithm developer -Södertälje
We are looking for an Algorithm developer for an international company. Photonics, Automation, Matlab, Python and signal processing algorithms is a requirement. Start ASAP, contract until April 1st 2024 to begin with. Swedish work permit is required.
Assignment description
Assignment
Our main development task is to bring the best environmental sensing solution to the market for autonomous driving in confined areas. The sensing solution delivers quality-assured data to the self-driving system. We are working with different sensor techniques such as radar, lidar, IMU, and RTK-GNSS. All our development is done in close cooperation with the teams for computational platform, sensor fusion, localization, etc.
You are responsible for data analysis of data/log files in order to characterize and formulate the sensing problem, then further develop filters/algorithms to classify sensor data in different ways. You will also work with sensor extrinsic calibration. Preferably You are also experienced in C++ so that you can integrate the filters into runtime code.
As a member of an agile team, your will work with all sensor modalities (mainly Lidar and radar) and also, when needed, help out with other work tasks that are within the scope of the team.
You are expected to bring your share of contribution to delivering with speed and quality, developing of concept and strategy, and further boosting of our team spirit.
Education
Master of Science degree or above, within a relevant field
Language
English - Fluent
Meriting
• Development and implementation of signal processing algorithms
• Statistical methods and Probability
• Sensor handling in real-time system
• Automotive and/or robotics
• Photonics, optics and radio/radar/EM related physics in context of radars/lidars principle of operation
• C++/Python/Matlab, automation and testing
• Embedded systems
• Driver license B/BE, C/CE
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje, Sweden. Start ASAP, contract until April 1st 2024.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
