Albany International AB is looking for an Application Engineer, Drying.
Pauder & People Bemanning AB / Elektronikjobb / Halmstad Visa alla elektronikjobb i Halmstad
2026-03-13
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pauder & People Bemanning AB i Halmstad
, Laholm
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
, Ljungby
eller i hela Sverige
Our customers produce paper for printing/writing and for packaging. In the drying section, the paper web travels around large heated cylinders where remaining water is removed through evaporation. Dryer fabrics keep the sheet in close contact with the hot cylinders during the drying process. Dryer fabrics must be heat-resistant, robust, and designed to dry both efficiently and uniformly. Albany International is the global market leader in paper machine clothing for the pulp and paper industry.
We are now looking for a person with strong technical and analytical skills as well as an understanding of the commercial side. Experience and knowledge of technical textiles or the pulp and paper industry is an advantage.
Job Description
You will be responsible for dryer fabrics in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. The role requires supporting the sales and service department with technical knowledge and understanding in customer-related matters, as well as giving presentations and training within the product area.
Your base office will be Albany's facility in Halmstad (Sweden). You will split your time between working fully on-site at the facility and traveling frequently within your region to participate in customer service activities related to the dryer section. As an Application Engineer, you report to the Manager Applications Eurasia - Drying.
You will be responsible for applying and designing our dryer fabrics and acting as a link between the customer, production, and R&D.
The role also includes follow-ups of existing installations and customer trials on a regular basis.
Requirements
You must hold at least a Bachelor's degree in Engineering (BSc) and have 3-4 years of industrial experience in a customer-oriented role.
Candidates should preferably come from the paper industry (or at least have previous employment there) or from a subcontractor to the paper industry.
The position requires solid IT skills; experience with the SAP business system is an advantage.
You should be comfortable with frequent travel as a regular part of this role.
Experience in sales and/or service is a requirement.
Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written, is mandatory.
Personal Profile
To succeed in this role, you should be self-driven with a positive mindset. You must have the ability to make people feel comfortable and be able to communicate in a positive manner both internally and externally.
You should also be able to give presentations, organize your work, and communicate technical matters successfully. The role requires strong commercial understanding and broad technical competence.
As we review applications on a rolling basis, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. We look forward to receiving your application with your CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pauder & People Bemanning AB
(org.nr 559548-0798)
Spårvägen 4 (visa karta
)
302 41 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
Albany International AB Kontakt
Camilla Paulsson camilla.c-paulsson@pauderpeople.se 0709620815 Jobbnummer
9797751