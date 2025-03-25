Akademien night club manager
Jönköpings Studentkår / Kockjobb / Jönköping Visa alla kockjobb i Jönköping
2025-03-25
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jönköpings Studentkår i Jönköping
Jönköpings student union
One of the core operations of Jönköping Student Union is the nightclub Akademien in the 'Tändsticksområdet' in Jönköping. Akademien is open every Wednesday during semesters from 21.00 to 02.00 for all students at JU, but also hosts different sorts of events throughout other times. These events can be sittnings, dinners and other social activities. This is made possible through the efforts of more than 100 volunteer students who work in different teams such as the bar, the kitchen, dj's, event, pr and more. Every student is welcome to apply to volunteer at Akademien and therefore we consist of a mix of national and international students. Akademien is a vital part of the student's social life and is one of the biggest student-driven nightclubs in Scandinavia. As Akademien Manager you are the main contact for the volunteers and responsible for the wellbeing and safety of the students at the club. You work in collaboration with other parts of the Student Union and are hands-on working with the operations and regulations decided by the students.
Primary areas of responsibility
The daily operation of Akademien.
The operation and maintenance of the venue and the inventory in Akademien.
Maintaining the permits regarding alcohol, food handling and other necessary for the operation.
The stock of products in accordance with guidelines, which includes contact with suppliers.
Actively working towards a safe and inclusive environment for students and staff.
Maintaining structure of and contact with the different volunteer teams.
Ensuring that the guards restrict access to unauthorized visitors.
Assist the Operations Manager in educating volunteers and making sure they adhere to the guidelines and laws regarding food handling, alcohol policies, safety concerns, and other responsibilities pertinent to the position.
The logistical organization of other big events (e.g. the Kick Off including the festival and Valborg).
What we are looking for:
• An organizational sense combined with leadership qualities.
• Flexibility and stress resistant.
• Communications skills with a good knowledge of both English and Swedish.
• A solid technical background
• Advantage: experience in earlier academic studies and commitment in the student life.
• Advantage: a background of organizing larger events.
Working conditions:
Probationary employment is applied (6 months). Flexible working hours. Some work during weekends and during events. Periodically, the workload is very high especially during the Kick Off.
Salary and application
Fixed salary. Collective agreements are available.
Apply by sending your letter of motivation and CV to rickard.bagge@js.ju.se
• Must be written in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-22
E-post: rickard.bagge@js.ju.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Akademien nightclub manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jönköpings Studentkår
Gjuterigatan 3 C (visa karta
)
553 18 JÖNKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Kanslichef
Rickard Bagge rickard.bagge@js.ju.se 0707666245 Jobbnummer
9244396