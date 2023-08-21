Airline Sales Assistant
Air China Limited / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Air China Limited i Stockholm
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Air China Stockholm Office
Airline Sales Assistant
Do you want to work for Air China, China's only flag carrier and one of its major airlines? Air China Stockholm was established thirty-five years ago, and it is constantly expanding. The company is currently seeking Airline Sales Assistant in a growing sales and marketing team at Air China's Nordic office in Stockholm.
Main Function:
As an Airline Sales Assistant you will work with the sales and marketing team to promote Air China as a strong international airline brand to the Nordic public. Your responsibilities will be to provide professional support to the team, to develop customer relationships, to assist Sales and Marketing Managers to provide and execute sales and marketing initiatives and to create and develop sales channels with focus on the Nordic market.
Qualifications:
• Knowledge of E-commerce, working experience of planning and implementing sales and marketing activities and the ability to generate and develop airline business
• IATA Travel & Tourism Profession Certificate is a merit
• Language required: excellent written and oral Swedish and English. Chinese is a merit
• Computer skills and competencies, office software packages (MS Word and Excel, etc.)
• Experience in Photoshop, InDesign and video editing
• Bachelor's degree and/or related years of work experience required
• Good teamwork spirit and excellent communication skills is a must
• Energetic, courageous, enthusiastic and responsible
• Work permit in Sweden
Air China Stockholm Office offers:
Good career experience at China's exclusive national flag carrier for civil aviation
A professional and dynamic work environment.
Please send your CV and personal letter in English to: nordic.hr@airchina.se
Region: Stockholm
Working hours: 40 hours per week, full time
Application deadline: 2023-09-03
Expected Start Date: As soon as possible
Location: Kungsgatan 64, Stockholm
Contact infor: nordic.hr@airchina.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20
E-post: nordic.hr@airchina.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CAASA202302". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIR China Limited
(org.nr 502044-0110)
Kungsgatan 64 (visa karta
)
111 81 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Air China Limited Jobbnummer
8046155