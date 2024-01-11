Airline Passenger Service Representative (PSR)
2024-01-11
Air China Stockholm Office
Passenger Service Representative (PSR)
Air China is China's only national flag carrier and a member carrier of the world's airline network - Star Alliance. Air China Stockholm was established more than 35 years and it is expanding all the time. The company currently is seeking a new Passenger Service Representative to a growing service team within the Air China Stockholm family. The working location is Arlanda Airport.
Main Function:
The passenger Service Representative (PSR) will be part of the Air China Arlanda Office team to ensure we provide good service to our passengers. You are able to handle passengers' demands and be highly service minded. You are required to keep good communication information exchanges with City Office and other related service departments of HQ. As PSR you need to be responsible and team oriented, yet capable of learning ticketing and service systems.
Qualifications:
• Language requirements: Swedish, English. Chinese is a merit
• Previous career experience within this area is a merit
• Good teamwork spirit and communication skills
• Capable of learning service systems and handle passengers' demands
• Energy, courage, enthusiasm and responsible
• Able to accommodate flexible working hours. Working hours are according to the varied flight schedule and will include evening hours, weekends and holidays.
• Work permit in Sweden
Air China Stockholm Office can offer:
• Good career experience in one of the largest Chinese airline company
• A professional and dynamic work environment.
Please send your CV and personal letter in English to: nordic.hr@airchina.se
Region: Stockholm
Working hours: 40 hours per week, full time
Application deadline: 2023-01-31
Expected Start Date: As soon as possible
Location: Arlanda Airport
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
