Airframe Stress Engineer - Heart Aerospace AB

About Heart AerospaceHeart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable mode of transport for regional travel. Our goal is to serve the market in every corner of the world.Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. The ES-19 is a fully electric aircraft, and our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. At Heart you'll be working at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our small, fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together.Role OverviewWe are looking for experienced Airframe Stress Engineers to work on all aspects of structural analysis and help us optimize the aircraft structural design. Applicants will be working with a team of aircraft design, aerodynamics, systems, powertrain and external loads disciplines to develop the preliminary structural design of the aircraft.Job responsibilities will include the preliminary design and analysis of the ES-19 airframe, including material and hardware selection, proposing solutions to achieve stress, stiffness, durability and damage tolerance requirements and weight and cost optimization. Strong experience with FE methods (NX NASTRAN plus pre- and post-processors), as well as hand calculations is required, with experience in aircraft preliminary design and working on CS-23 certified or regional aircraft programs a benefit.Lead on the structural analysis supporting the development of the master aircraft configuration of a major assembly such as the wing, fuselage or empennage.Work with all disciplines across aerodynamics, external loads, design, interiors, systems, propulsion and powertrain to ensure a minimum weight and cost aircraft design that meets schedule.Develop aircraft structural models for configuration stress analysis and sizing of primary and secondary structures to support trade studies, manufacturing optimization and the aircraft Preliminary Design Review.Maintain technical knowledge and awareness of developments related to aircraft structural analysis methodologies and related airworthiness regulations.Prepare reports and presentations as needed to document and communicate work.Report technical risks, issues and opportunities up through functional management.Qualifications & ExperienceDegree in Aerospace or Mechanical Engineering from an accredited university.Minimum 10 years of advanced aircraft structural analysis experience in static, fatigue and damage tolerance of aircraft primary structures using a broad range of standard hand and computer methods.Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.Eagerness to work with others.Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission.The ideal candidate would have- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment.