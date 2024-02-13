Aircraft Handling/Warehouse Handling Expert
Aircraft Handling / Warehouse Handling Expert
The Aircraft Handling/Warehouse Handling Expert is responsible for managing all Cargo Operation affairs and to maintain service standards as defined under LCAG guidelines. S/he is also responsible for ensuring all handling agent staff are trained to LCAG standards, cross skills ability achievement and maintaining analysis of costs/budget achievement and performance.
Tasks
The Aircraft Handling / Warehouse Handling Expert is responsible for:
Support the implementation of the local/regional operations business plan
Support the implementation of local/regional measures meant for the support of the worldwide handling strategy
Monitors the operational performance
Assists in the analysis of cost/budget achievements/service element and performance
Adheres to all published LCAG network & performance standards
Implements continuous process improvements within area of responsibility
Optimizes the means of communication between local units & key interfaces
A loadmaster is required if no qualified aircraft handling staff is available at a station concerned
Administration of the station emergency response plans and perform the required briefings
Organize and ensure the performance of surveillance checks
Fully supports the quality system and the implementation of new LCAH Handling processes at GHA level
Inspection of services including inspection of daily activities of GHA and performing spot checks with appropriate methods.
Requirements
The ideal Aircraft Handling / Warehouse Handling Expert should meet the following requirements:
High school diploma/GED required
University Degree or equivalent higher education diploma required
3-6 years' freighter operations and export and import warehouse operations experience
Knowledge of ramp handling, warehouse and logistics management
Excellent written and spoken English and local language skills required
Knowledge of German desirable
Computer literate
Demonstrate attention to detail
Display original thinking and creativity
Generate suggestions for improving work
Develop innovative approaches and ideas
Work under pressure
Company
About Lufthansa Cargo AG
Lufthansa Cargo Aktiengesellschaft, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft. Lufthansa Cargo ranks among the world's leading air freight carriers and currently employs about 4,150 people worldwide. Lufthansa Cargo focuses on the airport-to-airport business. The cargo carrier serves around 300 destinations in more than 100 countries with its own fleet of freighters, the belly capacities of passenger aircraft operated by the Lufthansa Group and an extensive road feeder service network. The bulk of the cargo volume is routed through Frankfurt Airport.
