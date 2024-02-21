AIOps Engineer (AWS Cloud Platform)
2024-02-21
About Assessio
Assessio is at the forefront of leveraging technology to drive innovation in the HRTech and Integrated Talent Management arena. We are a dynamic, growth-oriented company committed to creating solutions that advance organizations and enrich lives. Our culture thrives on curiosity, agility, and continuous learning, making us a leader in our field.
We strive to contribute to an effective and fair labor market where everyone is assessed based on equal, relevant terms. Where potential is valued, and organizations find the talent they need . We are 140+ dedicated co-workers who share our vision of Zero Talent Waste.
Job Description
We are now seeking a skilled AIOps Engineer to join our high-performing engineering team. The ideal candidate will have an interest and knowledge of data operations, machine learning operations, and general AI technologies, coupled with a strong background using public cloud platforms. With a passion for working in a highly agile development environment, you will play a crucial role in enabling continuous delivery of data, machine learning models, and AI solutions into the company's cloud environments and SaaS platforms, ensuring those solutions are secure, scalable, reliable, and efficient.
Key Responsibilities
• Design, implement, and manage a range of AIOps solutions within the AWS cloud platform to automate and enhance our SaaS platform operations and solutions.
• Design and implement robust operational pipelines to automate and optimize the machine learning lifecycle, from data collection and model training to deployment and monitoring.
• Work closely with data scientists, machine learning engineers, and software developers to integrate machine learning models into production environments seamlessly.
• Manage and optimize AWS cloud resources to ensure efficient operation of related workloads, including computation, storage, and networking components.
• Work closely with DevOps to integrate AIOps strategies with existing CI/CD pipelines, ensuring seamless deployment and monitoring of applications.
• Monitor and maintain relevant production workloads, identifying performance bottlenecks and ensuring security, scalablity, reliablity, and efficiency of those workloads.
• Stay abreast of the latest advancements in GenAI, LLMs, machine learning, cloud computing, and DevOps practices to continuously improve the teams' capabilities.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.
• Contribute to a culture of innovation, excellence, and continuous improvement, sharing knowledge and mentoring junior team members.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven experience in software engineering and ideally machine learning and related skillsets.
• Expertise in AWS cloud services (e.g., Amazon S3, EC2, EKS, SageMaker).
• Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, and familiarity with relevant AI and/or machine learning frameworks (e.g., Langchain, Semantic Kernel, TensorFlow, PyTorch).
• Experience with CI/CD tools (e.g., Github Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins) and containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
• Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to work both independently and in a team environment.
• Strong communication and collaboration skills, with a track record of working effectively in agile development teams.
What We Offer:
• A competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package.
• The opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects in a highly innovative company.
• A supportive, collaborative work environment with a team that is passionate about learning and growth.
• Excellent opportunities for professional development and career advancement.
Our recruitment process
Does this sound like the right job for you? Join us today!
To make sure we give everyone a fair chance and base our decisions on data, not gut feeling, we always start a process with MAP and Matrigma. You will complete two tests: a problem-solving test (Matrigma) and a personality test (MAP). It will take you approximately 30 minutes - and we guarantee valuable feedback after the assessments and a quick response from our side. You will find more info about the process at our Career Site.
We look forward to getting in touch!
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Lydia. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assessio Psychometrics AB
(org.nr 556804-3367), https://assessio.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Assessio Group Kontakt
Lydia Nöjd lydia.nojd@assessio.se Jobbnummer
8487136