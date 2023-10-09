AI Strategy Manager for the Advanced Analytics team at Scania
2023-10-09
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
Today, we are driving the shift towards a data-driven Scania. Scania's success relies on the capability to leverage our data in order to make the best possible choices for our people and our customers.
About the mission - AI at Scania
In the past few years, Scania has made great progress within the AI space, building knowledge and creating game-changer applications. This progress has been enabled by a few specialist teams at Scania, ours included.
We are now moving into the next stage of leveraging AI in every part of Scania. To succeed in this, Scania needs a unifying strategy, covering everything from business needs over competence and ways of working down to technology.
Our department is the Center for Enablement for AI at Scania and our mission is to support the entire Scania organisation to leverage on AI. In practice, we are:
• Driving strategy in the field of AI
• Raising awareness and providing company-internal training programs on AI
• Bringing AI professionals from our team to work on different projects across Scania together with the business
• Supplying AI software platforms that can be used by teams across Scania
As a company, we have a cloud-first strategy and are increasingly moving towards a data mesh approach.
About the assignment
We offer you an opportunity to inspire, enable, accelerate and future-proof the AI community at Scania. We believe you will be doing this by engaging with our IT and business departments, creating awareness and showing the opportunities AI will bring in different business processes. Further, you will be joining forces with other key stakeholders within and outside IT to set the strategy for AI at Scania: scalable, distributed, and making the best strategic bets while building the know-how and identifying opportunities for differentiation.
Are we a match?
In order to do this job successfully you should be able to see the bigger picture but also be a hands-on person, ready to roll up your sleeves and do the work needed. You are an awesome communicator with high likeability and you have proven experience of driving change in large organizations.
We believe that you have:
• +5 years of experience in AI functions, with experience in scaling solutions in a large organisation
• Experience in the application of Machine Learning, Statistics, or other data analysis tools and techniques
• A keen interest in the AI technology area, keeping yourself updated on the latest trends and legislations
• A good understanding of the pre-requisites to be able to work with quality assured data, and how to build an organizational wide data mesh and data governance to facilitate organizational wide adoption and usage
• Excellent communication and diplomacy skills, a strong ability to build and develop lasting relationships, and proven experience in communicating, collaborating and driving change at a senior level
• A university degree or equivalent
• Full working proficiency in English
If you don't check all the bullet points above, but still think you are a good match, please explain how you would be the right candidate in your cover letter.
Why Scania?
Scania is on an exciting and challenging journey with a strong purpose: to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. We invite you to be part of this journey.
To get there, we have gathered a diverse team with talented and fun colleagues, endless development opportunities and good work-life balance. We work a mix of remote and in office. Our offices are activity based with a lot of creative and flexible spaces in Södertälje, and we also have a brand new office hub close to the central station in Stockholm. Furthermore, you are offered annual bonus, lunch to reduced prices, wellness contribution and much more.
Application and further information
Please apply through the portal with your CV and a motivational letter where you tell us why you would like to work in this role. Last day to apply is the 8th of November. Applications and selection might be done continuously.
Kindly note that a background check will be conducted for this position.
About Scania
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
