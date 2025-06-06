AI Solutions Architect to GS1 Sweden
Are you driven by leading technical innovation and business development? As an AI Solutions Architect at GS1 Sweden, you'll play a key role in building our AI architecture from the ground up.
Did you know you encounter us every day-often without realizing it? We're the organization behind the barcode found on nearly every consumer product worldwide. We also develop the global standards that connect digital product data to those barcodes. Through standardization and digitalization, we ensure the world speaks the same language-enabling more efficient global supply chains, higher-quality product information, and greater transparency for consumers.
The Opportunity
GS1 Sweden is in an exciting build-up phase within AI, with clear ambitions to make artificial intelligence a natural part of our operations. Our team already includes an AI Manager and a AI Data Scientist, and we're now looking for a senior colleague to bring technical expertise, architectural insight, and strategic direction.
You'll play a central role in identifying, designing, and implementing AI solutions in areas such as data quality, image generation, agent-based networks, and AI integration into existing applications. These initiatives span both customer-facing products and internal tools, with a strong focus on data validation, security, and business value.
You are offered
• An innovative environment with cutting-edge technology: We actively adopt new technologies to meet customer needs and create efficient digital solutions. You'll help develop user-friendly services that drive industries forward.
• A meaningful role in a socially impactful industry: At GS1 Sweden, we create standards-based solutions that make products, information, and transactions smarter and more traceable.
• Growth and balance: We offer excellent opportunities for professional development and value a healthy work-life balance. Our competitive benefits help ensure well-being, enjoyment, and growth at work.
• A team that values diverse perspectives: You'll join a dynamic, inclusive culture with skilled colleagues from varied backgrounds-where your perspective as an AI Solutions Architect is truly valued.
• Influence and ownership: You'll shape architecture, workflows, and strategic direction in an organization where AI is still in its early stages.
• Applied AI in practice: Our focus is on turning technology into tangible tools and services.
Work tasks
Reporting to the AI Manager, you will also work closely with the AI Data Scientist as well as internal stakeholders such as the Head of Services and Head of Customer Service.
Your responsibilities include:
• Evaluating and recommending AI frameworks, tools, and platforms for specific use cases.
• Designing and implementing scalable, secure, and ethically sound AI architecture - as well as developing these solutions.
• Leading the development of AI and ML models from proof-of-concept to production, creating detailed architectural plans, including design options, data models, and workflows.
• Leading workshops, code reviews, and training to elevate team capabilities, as well as promoting general AI understanding and driving internal process improvements.
• Collaborating with business stakeholders to translate needs into technical solutions.
• Participating in external AI and tech networks, and monitoring AI and ML trends to identify relevant technologies.
A confident, yet humble, and curious technical expert who sees the big picture and can translate complex technology into business value - and can hands-on develop these technical solutions. You thrive in environments where structures are still forming and enjoy shaping the path forward, and enjoy doing this in cooperation with others as a team.
We're looking for someone with:
• Several years of experience in applied AI and ML, ideally as an AI Architect, Solutions Architect, or Senior AI Data Scientist.
• Proven experience taking AI solutions from concept to development and implementation.
• Strong technical knowledge of AI/ML frameworks, cloud platforms (e.g., Azure, AWS, GCP), and modern development environments.
• Expertise in system architecture, integration, API design, and data platforms.
• Ability to identify business needs and translate them into sustainable AI solutions.
• Experience leading or coordinating AI initiatives in cross-functional teams.
• Familiarity with data quality, data governance, and model monitoring.
• A university degree in computer science, engineering, statistics, or a related field.
• Excellent English skills, both written and spoken.
It is meritorious if you have experience from data-intensive industries such as retail, supply chain, telecom, or finance.
Our recrutiment process
The recruitment process is Managed by Winona. For questions, please contact Emeli Bergenhag at emeli.bergenhag@winonagroup.com
or Johan Wetterberg at johan.wetterberg@winonagroup.com
. We review applications continuously and may close the ad before the position is filled.
About GS1 Sweden
Every time you hear a beep at the checkout in a store, one of our standards is in action-the barcode. Today, over two million companies worldwide use GS1 standards. Some industries are further along in adopting our standards and services, including grocery, foodservice, construction, retail, pharmacy, healthcare, and logistics. In Sweden, we serve over 15,000 customers.
GS1 Sweden is a not-for-profit organization. We develop and maintain our standards and services in close collaboration with our users, based on their needs. Our user groups are open to all customers, and our standards are industry-neutral.
We're about 70 employees with diverse skills and backgrounds, based in a modern office in central Stockholm and a studio in Hammarby Sjöstad. Our team often initiates fun activities during and after work-how about a wellness choir, lunch runs, or a quick break in our relaxation chair?
Learn more at gs1.se or on LinkedIn.
