AI Solution Architect, Solna
2026-02-03
We seek to strengthen our position and accelerate the implementation of AI solutions across PostNord. We are now looking for an AI Solution Architect who will play a key role in guiding the design, integration, and scaling of AI capabilities across our business. Join us and help shape PostNord's AI-driven future! We offer you a cutting edge Analytics environment and very competent colleagues. If that sounds interesting - apply now!
Join Us
The Technology Acceleration area within Group IT is responsible for establishing the future IT landscape - the foundation for PostNord's continued AI and data-driven journey. As an AI Solution Architect, you will translate business challenges into robust, scalable AI solution architectures. You will play a central role in designing end-to-end AI systems, guiding engineering teams, and ensuring that AI solutions are secure, maintainable, and aligned with PostNord's strategic direction.
Job Duties
- Engage with business stakeholders to understand requirements and translate them into target AI architectures.
- Design end-to-end AI solutions including data pipelines, model lifecycle, APIs, deployment patterns, and operationalization.
- Collaborate closely with data platform teams, domain teams, and AI engineers to ensure solution coherence and quality.
- Contribute to the development of PostNord's AI Center of Excellence
- Evaluate AI technologies, frameworks, and cloud-native components to guide architectural decisions.
- Create architectural guidelines, best practices, governance, and documentation to support AI delivery.
- Ensure that AI systems meet requirements for performance, security, compliance, and scalability.
- Support development teams during implementation and help troubleshoot architectural challenges.
- Communicate complex AI architectural concepts to project managers, stakeholders, and non-technical audiences.
- Contribute to continuous improvement of how PostNord builds, deploys, and maintains AI solutions.
- Facilitate realistic and hype free conversations around AI
Core Qualifications
- Extensive experience designing and implementing AI or data-intensive systems, ideally in cloud environments.
- Strong software engineering background with proficiency in Python, Java/.NET, R, and SQL.
- Deep understanding of cloud architecture principles, including Azure compute, storage, networking, CI/CD, and APIs.
- Experience working with ML/LLM-based systems and generative AI technologies.
- Ability to design scalable solutions that integrate data engineering, model deployment, and monitoring.
- Strong ability to collaborate across teams and drive architectural alignment.
Nice-to-have
- Awareness of AI ethics, data privacy, bias, transparency, and accountability.
- Strong communication and facilitation skills.
- Creativity and curiosity in exploring state-of-the-art AI technologies.
- Experience with modern front-end technologies (e.g., Typescript/JavaScript).
- Familiarity with Databricks, Azure-based data platforms, and distributed computing.
- Experience with RAG architectures and retrieval-augmented systems.
Language Requirement
Fluent English in speech and writing. Proficiency in at least one Scandinavian language is meritorious.
Your Profile
You have a background in AI, data engineering, or software architecture and have designed complex solutions in an agile team. You enjoy working hands-on with technical teams while maintaining a strong connection to business needs. You are curious, structured, and committed to staying aligned with state-of-the-art industry developments.
We offer you
We offer you a flexible hybrid workplace with a prestige-free environment where we as a team help each other to reach our goals. We encourage self-sufficient leadership for development and career opportunities. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Work in a Nordic/International and flexible environment.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions
- Wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation PostNord Plus
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions in the Nordic region, providing postal services to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable. We value accountability, bravery, and commitment, and emphasize teamwork, sincerity, and positive relationships. Our diverse workplace contributes to better business results. Visit us at postnord.com
Apply
We look forward to receive your application! If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Christian Mejlvang, Christian.mejlvang@postnord.com
