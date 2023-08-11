AI Software Developer for Sensors and Perception
Globgro AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2023-08-11
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Globgro AB i Jönköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
AI Software Developer - Sensors and Perception
We are looking for an AI Software Developer to join our Robotics department in Jönköping.
Technology increasingly makes highly efficient electrical battery alternatives possible, displacing the need for petrol-powered tools. In Jönköping, we have all functions under one roof and a flat organization, which results in effective, fast work and easy collaboration.
The team in Jönköping has long collective experience in developing outdoor products and robotics, and together we sprint towards innovations and business opportunities.
Are you passionate about pushing the boundaries of AI, robotics, and perception? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation is at the core of every project? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
About the company
Globe Technologies Sweden AB, part of Greenworks (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., is a young company, a front-runner in a world that leaves fossil fuels and electric cords behind. We focus on making battery-powered gardening solutions, empowering the future gardener with versatile battery tools that make gardening easier.
We have subsidiaries all over the world. All skills, ranging from research and development to production, exist within Globe Group. We control the entire supply chain, guaranteeing superior efficiency, quality, and ability to meet consumer needs.
Currently, we have the following brands Greenworks, Powerworks, and Cramer.
Our HQ and production facilities are in China. Our office for Canada and the USA is in North Carolina. EMEA office is in Weiterstadt, Germany, and our main R&D center is in Jönköping. Our vision is to be one of the leading companies in the industry in the next coming years. To enjoy some of our products, go to https://cramertools.com/se/sv/products/robotgrasklippare
and the upcoming new product https://cramertools.com/global/en/aiconic
The Role
As an AI Software Developer specializing in sensors and perception, you will play a crucial role in our mission to develop cutting-edge technologies. You will collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of experts to design, implement, and optimize AI-driven solutions for robotic lawnmowers and autonomous zeroturn. The role offers the opportunity to work on diverse and challenging projects that span robotics, computer vision, and deep learning.
Key Responsibilities
- Contribute to the design and development of sensor fusion techniques using Bayesian filtering methods.
- Utilize classical signal processing techniques for sensor data enhancement and noise reduction.
- Design and implement path and motion planning algorithms for robotic systems.
- Develop computer vision algorithms, leveraging multi-view geometry and pose graph optimization.
- Process point clouds and perform calibration to enhance perception accuracy.
- Create deep learning models for inference on embedded devices, ensuring efficient data management and modeling.
Requirements
- Proven expertise in one of the following areas: - Robotics: Sensor fusion, Bayesian filtering, signal processing, path/motion planning.
- Perception: Computer vision, multi-view geometry, pose graph optimization, point cloud processing, calibration.
- Deep learning: Inference on embedded devices, modeling, and data management.
- Strong proficiency with tools such as Git, ROS2, OpenCV, TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Ceres Solver.
2 years of hands-on experience in developing AI-driven solutions within specified areas.
Fluent in English verbally and in writing.
The Application
If you're excited to join our team and be at the forefront of AI and technology, please send your resume, along with a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you're the ideal candidate for this role to:
Jonas Bergström: mailto: jonas.bergstrom@globetech.com
Join us on this exciting journey to shape the future of [industry/field] through AI, sensors, and perception! Ersättning
Negotiable Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/11". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Globgro AB
(org.nr 559065-0619) Arbetsplats
Globe Technologies - Jönköping Jobbnummer
8024008