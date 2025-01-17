AI Professional
2025-01-17
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab Surveillance Design is on the lookout for highly-skilled AI professionals with a strong background in software engineering to join our teams in Stockholm or Gothenburg.
AI plays an essential role when sensors and systems are being increasingly connected and data from a multitude of sources needs to be fused to gain situational awareness, and to guide decision making. Due to the nature of our domain, requirements on robust and secure systems are essential.
You will join a highly talented team of software engineers, data scientists and data engineers, and interact with domain experts in sensor signal processing and computational infrastructure who all share the common interest in solving challenging problems using data.
The team 's responsibilities include design and implementation of machine learning algorithms, deployment of software components, and development of techniques to improve the performance of our sensor systems and data platforms. You will apply state of the art statistical and machine learning frameworks to implement stable and scalable production grade solutions for both embedded and cloud environments.
Your profile
Essential Qualifications
Master's degree in AI/ML, Computer Science, Mathematics or related field, or equivalent work experience
Professional experience in applied machine learning and MLOps
Strong software development experience with Java, C/C++, Python, or other programming languages
Experience of working in Linux based environments
Communication and teamwork skills, fluent in Swedish and English
Desirable skills
Experience on how to apply ML in modern computing environments
PhD in Computer Science or a related field
Previous military background
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
