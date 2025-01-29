AI & Data Manager
2025-01-29
MITC is on an exciting journey in Smart Production, helping companies step into the future of digitalized manufacturing. We are now looking for a driven and knowledgeable individual to develop AI solutions for production, focusing on discrete manufacturing and component production.
MITC is a collaborative platform focused on the future of smart industries. Driven by the needs of the manufacturing sector, we lead exciting development projects that accelerate industrial transformation. Together with academia, we explore how digital and connected technologies can create smarter and more sustainable industries. We are a dynamic and innovative environment that values diversity, openness, and inclusion. Do you share these values? Then you'll thrive with us!
You'll be part of the manufacturing industry's exciting digitalization journey. In collaboration with our partners (Volvo, Alfa Laval, ASSA, among others) and Mälardalen University, we explore and implement cutting-edge technologies for flexible production, increased transparency, and sustainability. Our 2000 sqm tech center, located in the heart of Eskilstuna's historic Munktellstaden, is where industry, academia and innovation converge.
At MITC, you will work in a dynamic team driving innovation and development alongside some of Sweden's leading industrial companies. You'll be part of a cutting-edge technology center, combining technical expertise with a practical understanding of our partner companies' needs.
The AI & Data manager role at MITC consists of the following responsibilities:
1. Managing a team of AI coordinators and software developers
2. Developing the AI & Data area at MITC including strategies for partner processes and projects, as well as AI and data plans for the production demo system at MITC
3. Together with the head of the tech center form strategies and plans for MITCs technical projects
4. Develop and implement AI solutions: Understand production needs in large discrete manufacturing companies and SMEs with varying levels of digital maturity.
5. Stay ahead of the curve: Identify and integrate upcoming AI technologies, with a focus on discrete manufacturing and component production, especially for the heavy vehicle industry.
6. Lead projects: Manage technical and administrative projects from concept to delivery (e.g., Proof of Concept, concept development, and demonstrators).
7. Support SMEs: Contribute to programs like Shift Labs and MATCH by inspiring and assisting small and medium sized companies (SMEs) in their digitalization journey.
8. Bridge technology areas: Integrate AI with other domains such as IoT, data science, software development, and communication.
9. Contribute to R&D: Participate research projects with academia and other relevant initiatives for our stakeholders. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09
E-post: anna.bird@mitc.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalen Industrial Technology Center AB
John Engellaus Gata 1 (visa karta
633 61 ESKILSTUNA Kontakt
Anna Bird anna.bird@mitc.se 0706482820 Jobbnummer
