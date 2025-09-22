AI & Data Center Of Excellence Lead
Are you ready to lead the AI revolution? Can you envision and build a future where AI and data drive business decisions? Are you passionate about ethical AI and robust data governance?
We are currently looking for a visionary and hands-on AI & Data CoE Lead to spearhead the implementation of AI technologies and advanced data management practices across the company. This role is pivotal in shaping our organization's future by ensuring AI and data initiatives deliver measurable business value aligned with our corporate strategy.
You will be responsible for the following:
Build and scale the Center of Excellence as a hub for driving the development of AI and data capabilities across the organization.
Drive cultural transformation towards an AI-first, data-driven mindset.
Serve as the single point of contact for all AI and data-related matters across the organization.
Champion AI initiatives, define architecture frameworks, optimize agentic AI systems and LLMs, and evaluate emerging AI tools (Generative AI, NLP, Computer Vision) for business scalability.
Establish ethical AI principles and governance frameworks.
Define and implement enterprise-level data management governance frameworks, policies and standards.
Collaborate with the company's CTO organization on infrastructure and architectural decisions.
Manage relationships with external AI and data management technology providers.
Qualifications
You will do best in this role, if you have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in AI, Data Science, Computer Science, Engineering, or Business Administration.
5+ years of leadership experience in technological transformation, especially in AI and data management.
Proven ability to lead cross-functional teams and drive organizational change.
Deep understanding of AI/ML concepts and practical applications.
Strong technical expertise in data architecture and cloud platforms (Azure preferred).
Excellent communication and stakeholder engagement skills.
Familiarity with ethical AI and data compliance standards.
Experience managing budgets and vendor relationships.
Additional Information
What's in it for you?
Be at the forefront of AI innovation in a dynamic and forward-thinking organization.
Shape the future of data and AI strategy across all business units.
Make a real impact through ethical, scalable, and transformative AI solutions.
The role is a full-time position located at the Nordic head office located in Gothenburg (Gamlestan). This is a role that requires extended international travel.
As an employee at MSX, you work in a dynamic environment with high growth and a hard-to-beat customer offer. For us, this is a key position where you will have an important role in an expansive company with great opportunities to develop and influence. We offer flexibility, home office a few days a week, collective agreement and additional benefits.
