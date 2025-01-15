AI Lead
Are you a senior AI expert ready to build cutting-edge AI solutions at scale for global impact? We're looking for an AI Lead to drive innovation and set the standard for AI development in our newly established hub.
We're building cutting-edge AI and data solutions at a global scale, designed for production and impact. As a newly established and dynamic hub, we are passionate about driving innovation and empowering our entire organization to unlock new possibilities with data and AI. We thrive on collaboration, value fresh ideas, and are excited to tackle challenges that shape the future. If you're ready to be part of a team that's pushing boundaries and delivering real-world results, we'd love to hear from you!
Your mission
In this role, you'll:
* Be hands-on, with a strong focus on Python for designing and deploying production-ready AI systems.
* Bring expertise in AI/ML development at scale, ideally within global organizations.
* Establish ways of working (WoWs) and best practices for AI solutions.
* Mentor and coach team members, fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment.
Your profile
We are seeking a highly motivated and self-driven individual who excels in working independently with minimal supervision. You should demonstrate a creative approach to problem-solving and possess a "go-getter" attitude, always striving to find solutions and overcome challenges. Exceptional interpersonal communication skills are essential, enabling you to effectively collaborate with team members and stakeholders.
You also bring:
* Advanced proficiency in Python and a strong foundation in AI/ML frameworks.
* A degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Engineering, or a related field (Master's/Ph.D. preferred).
* Experience working with large-scale data systems and production AI pipelines.
* Supply chain experience is a bonus but not required.
This is an individual contributor role with future potential for management responsibilities. If you're ready to roll up your sleeves, lead by example, and shape the future of AI at scale, we'd love to have you on our team!
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, some things make us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc. Find out more athttps://www.epirocgroup.com/en/work-at-epiroc
Location and travel
The location for this role is Örebro or Stockholm, Sweden. Occasional travel may be required. If a candidate from another country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 05/02/2025.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Hiring manager Luba Weissmann, AI Director, luba.weissmann@epiroc.com
OR Recruitment Specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
