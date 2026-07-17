AI Infrastructure & Operations Engineer
Kylg AB / Datajobb / Sollentuna Visa alla datajobb i Sollentuna
2026-07-17
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kylg AB i Sollentuna
AI Laboratory Infrastructure & Operations Engineer
About Us
We are an AI and Data Mining company developing. Our AI infrastructure includes NVIDIA GPU clusters, enterprise AI platforms, large-scale model training and inference environments, and intelligent AI workflow automation.
We are expanding our AI Laboratory and are looking for an experienced engineer to build and operate our AI computing environment.
Responsibilities
You will participate in the planning, deployment, operation, and maintenance of our AI laboratory infrastructure, including:
Design, deploy, and maintain AI server and GPU infrastructure
Install, rack, cable, commission, and maintain AI servers in data center environments
Plan and execute AI infrastructure expansion, upgrades, and hardware lifecycle management
Deploy and manage Linux servers
Install, configure, and maintain NVIDIA CUDA, Docker, Kubernetes, and the AI software stack
Deploy and optimize AI model training and inference environments
Build and maintain AI agent platforms
Develop AI workflows and automation pipelines
Maintain AI computing clusters and GPU infrastructure
Monitor system performance and optimize GPU utilization
Monitor power distribution, cooling systems, and overall hardware health
Troubleshoot AI server hardware, GPU, networking, storage, operating system, and software issues
Support AI researchers and software engineers
Requirements
Required
Strong Linux system administration experience
Experience with AI server hardware deployment, installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting
Experience with data center infrastructure, including power distribution, rack installation, cabling, cooling, and hardware commissioning
Experience deploying and maintaining NVIDIA GPU servers
Experience with Docker
Experience with Python
Experience with CUDA
Experience with AI frameworks (PyTorch / TensorFlow)
Familiar with LLM deployment
Experience with Git
Experience with enterprise networking (10/25/100Gb Ethernet or InfiniBand)
Experience assembling, upgrading and repairing enterprise servers
Preferred
Kubernetes
Slurm
Ansible
GPU cluster management
AI Agent Platforms
LangChain
MCP
Vector Database
RAG
Workflow Automation
CI/CD
Nice to Have
Experience with one or more:
Multi-GPU training
Distributed AI computing
NVIDIA DGX
AI Data Center
Enterprise AI Infrastructure
InfiniBand or other high-speed networking
Storage systems (NAS / SAN)
OpenAI API
DeepSeek
Qwen
Llama
We Offer
Competitive salary
Flexible working environment
Opportunity to work with cutting-edge AI technologies
Career development in AI infrastructure and intelligent systems
Language
English required
Chinese is a strong advantage(Chinese (Mandarin) proficiency is highly preferred, as the role involves collaboration with our Chinese engineering teams and technical documentation.) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07
E-post: info@kylg.org Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kylg AB
(org.nr 556991-0911) Jobbnummer
10005062