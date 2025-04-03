AI Engineer wanted to leading company within Digital Infrastructure
Are you a tech professional with 3-6 years of experience looking for your next exciting consulting assignment? Do you thrive on innovation and want to work on cutting-edge AI projects? Our client, is seeking a skilled AI Engineer to drive transformation and optimize performance in their AI & Data Center of Excellence team. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a dynamic and forward-thinking team. If you're ready to take on a high-impact AI engineering role, apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an AI Engineer, you will develop and deploy advanced machine learning models and AI systems, working with technologies such as natural language processing, computer vision, and predictive analytics. You will play a key role in integrating AI-driven solutions into a robust data ecosystem, ensuring high performance and scalability.
You are offered
• The opportunity to be part of a long-term project until December 31, 2025 at the earliest.
• A dedicated consultant manager who supports you throughout the entire assignment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop and deploy machine learning models using deep learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch) and programming languages like Python.
• Optimize models for performance, scalability, and business impact.
• Collaborate with Data Engineers and Analytics Engineers to integrate AI solutions effectively.
• Stay ahead of AI advancements and contribute to a culture of learning and innovation.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3-6 years of experience within relevant technology stacks, including software development, cloud platforms, or data engineering.
• Strong expertise in machine learning algorithms and deep learning frameworks (TensorFlow, PyTorch) is a plus.
• Proficiency in Python and experience working with cloud platforms and big data technologies.
• Solid understanding of statistics, mathematics, and optimization techniques.
• Excellent communication skills to convey complex concepts clearly to diverse stakeholders.
• Passion for AI and a commitment to driving data-driven transformation.
• Fluent in english
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
