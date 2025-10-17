AI Engineer R&D Team member
2025-10-17
About the company
Augmented Navigation is at the forefront of developing technologies that aid aspiring neurosurgeons. Our team of visionaries continuously pushes the boundaries of what's possible, exploring ways to integrate augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and data analytics into the surgical workflow. By developing tools that enhance visualization, decision-making, and precision, we empower surgeons to achieve outcomes previously beyond reach.
We actively shape the future through ongoing research, constantly striving to refine and enhance the capabilities of our tools. By investing in research, we not only hone the technology but also contribute to the broader understanding of how innovation can transform the field of neurosurgery.
About the role
We are now looking for AI Engineers with a passion for data. In this role, you will be a key
contributor in researching, developing, implementing, and orchestrating advanced data and
analytics solutions for our healthcare and life science customers. You will work with data
modelling, cloud data infrastructures, data visualization, advanced analytics and modern AI
solutions using the latest technologies and tooling.
Besides technical tasks, you will also actively operate in the customer interface: creating and
analysing requirements, designing concepts, and sharing your knowledge. In addition, you will
actively collaborate with our technology partners and their globally leading data and AI products.
You will be a part of our business and tech community, where you get to work together with
fellow AI engineers, tech teams, and product management.
To succeed in this role, we would like you to have:
Master's degree in computer science preferably with a focus on data science and/or AI
Experience with SQL, Python and/or Golang
At least 1-2 years of work experience
Hands-on experience in working with healthcare data and healthcare IT systems
Knowledge of big data related technologies like Databricks, Spark, Kafka, and Hadoop
Passion to continuously learn new things
Fluency in English
Basic Linux skills
Basic tasks
Actively developing in-house tooling and software solutions for our customers
Discussing and determining approaches with other developers
Proactive monitoring of the applications built by R&D
Maintenance of legacy software
Who will help you succeed?
At Augmented Navigation, we believe in the individual's ability to lead themselves and as
leaders, we share the philosophy of freedom with responsibility. We also believe that diversity is
the key to success, and therefore, we work in cross-functional teams. We always support each
other but continue to challenge each other's ideas to make the products even better. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-17
E-post: info@augmented-navigation.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Augmented Navigation AB
(org.nr 559324-5037) Jobbnummer
9563326