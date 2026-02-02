AI Engineer
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR - We're looking for Founding AI Engineers who will shape how we fine-tune, serve, and evaluate LLMs and frontier models in production - and help define what it means to build a truly lovable AI product.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone and everyone build software with plain English. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, automate work, and bring their ideas to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value extreme ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek out people who care deeply, ship fast, and are eager to make a dent in the world.
What we're looking for
Led or contributed to cutting-edge LLM research at top AI labs / globally leading tech startups
Trained and fine-tuned LLMs on large-scale code, language, or multimodal datasets
Deep understanding of transformer architectures, attention mechanisms, and model optimization
Shipped ML systems in production, with real users and real uptime
Built fast, production-level systems while maintaining strong practices around reproducibility, monitoring, and model performance
You hold somewhat strong opinions about model safety, latency and helpfulness, but aren't afraid to experiment
What you'll do
In one sentence: Train, tune, and scale frontier LLMs that power lovable products.
Own training pipelines for LLMs, from data curation to evaluation and deployment
Fine-tune models on high-quality, domain-specific data (code, natural language, product usage signals)
Work closely with product engineers to integrate models into real user-facing features
Build retrieval pipelines, evaluation frameworks, and experimentation tools
Push the limits of what's possible with current/upcoming open models, and help define what we should train next
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and AI love:
Frontend: React for lightning-fast interfaces
Backend: Golang and Rust for serious performance
Cloud: Cloudflare, Fly.io, Google Cloud Run, AWS, Terraform
DevOps & Tooling: CI/CD pipelines, observability, infra-as-code
And always on the lookout for what's next!
How we hire
Fill in a short form then jump on an initial exploratory call.
Join us for a round of technical interviews
Team intro calls with the team
About your application
Please submit your application in English - it's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested please apply through our careers portal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
Tunnelgatan 5 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9718796