AI Engineer - Machine Learning
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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AI Engineer
Job Description:
We are looking for a Senior Machine Learning Engineer to enhance our client's data platform (Databricks) with AI capabilities. The person we are seeking has experience from the whole ML chain including data → feature → model → deployment → monitoring. You also have experience from cost consciousness – Dev, Deploy and Run vs. business value.
Skills required:
• Able to contribute to all parts of an AI solution
• Azure AI stack such as Azure AI services, Microsoft Foundry etc
• Strong Python skills
• Proficient in ML frameworks such as Tensorflow, PyTorch, MLlib and Scikit-Learn
• RAG-arkitektur (retrieval + generation)
• Embeddings (OpenAI / Databricks / open source)
• Prompt engineering + system prompts
• Agent-design (tools, routing, memory)
• Model selection (GPT vs open models vs cost/perf tradeoffs)
• AI-achitecture (RAG vs fine-tuning vs agents)
• Chunking
• Agentic systems and RPA
• PySpark/Apache Spark
• Event driven systems or streaming data
• You are fluent in English both spoken and written
Experience Required:
• At least 5 years of experience building and maintaining production models and AI solutions
• You have a university degree within Data Science, ML/AI, SW
• Hands on experience in designing and operating functions in Azure and Databricks
• Co-pilot experience
• Experience in connecting different agents
• Experience with RAG systems
• Experience mentoring junior ML and Data engineers
Soft Skills:
• You have excellent communication & presentation skills
• You can easily collaborate with various teams and stakeholders cross-functionally
• You are flexible, open and enjoy working in international environment
Curious, analytical, with a positive can-do ment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11
E-post
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "AI Engineer - ML". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9960421