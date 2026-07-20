AI Enablement Engineer
Xensam AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xensam AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Xensam: Join the Future of SAM Xensam is the leader in AI-powered, cloud-based Software Asset Management. Our technology brings clarity to complex IT environments, helping users make smart, data-driven decisions and maximize software ROI.
Recognized with the Highest Growth Award and ranked #3 Overall Champion at the Main Software 50 Awards Nordics, we're scaling fast and looking for people who want to join the journey. At Xensam, you play a key role in a team built on energy, focus, and positivity. We value experience, but even more, the person behind it.
Together, we build the future of SAM.
About the role
We're looking for an AI Enablement Engineer to help make AI a natural part of how we work at Xensam.
In this role, you'll partner with teams across the business to identify opportunities where AI and automation can create real value. You'll design, build, and maintain AI-powered solutions that simplify workflows, improve productivity, and help our teams focus on what matters most.
You'll work across Marketing, Sales, HR, Finance, Operations, Product, and Engineering, combining technical expertise with business understanding to turn ideas into practical solutions. This is a hands-on role with the opportunity to shape how AI is adopted across the entire company.
Responsibilities
Build and maintain AI-powered solutions and automations tailored to each department's needs, from document processing and customer support to internal knowledge management
Drive AI adoption across the company by being accessible, patient, and practical. Help teams move from unfamiliar with AI to confident users
Design and develop reusable AI components, prompts, and workflows that different departments can leverage
Experiment, iterate, and evaluate new models, frameworks, and approaches. Stay ahead of the curve so we're not playing catch-up
Automate intelligently by knowing when to use deterministic, repeatable processes and when to lean on AI for non-deterministic workflows and analytics
Build and manage self-hosted AI infrastructure including open-source models (Llama, Qwen, etc.), inference APIs, RAG pipelines, vector databases, and the rest of the stack
Build AI solutions on top of existing platforms like ChatGPT, Codex, and other commercial APIs, integrating them into internal workflows and tools
Educate and mentor colleagues, running workshops/hackathons and creating documentation that makes AI accessible to everyone, regardless of technical background
Partner with every department (operations, HR, finance, marketing, etc.) to understand their workflows and identify where AI or automations can add value
Qualifications
3+ years of software development experience
Strong experience with Python and API integrations
Experience building solutions with LLMs and modern AI frameworks
Experience working with RAG, vector databases, or agent frameworks
Experience integrating commercial AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Codex, or similar
Experience working with open-source AI models and inference platforms
Comfortable working with Linux, Docker, and self-hosted environments
Strong problem-solving skills and a passion for building practical solutions
Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate with both technical and non-technical teams
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Bonus points if you have
Experience with workflow automation platforms (e.g. n8n, Make, Temporal)
Experience with cloud AI platforms (AWS Bedrock, Azure AI, GCP Vertex AI)
Experience with MLOps or deploying machine learning systems into production
Experience fine-tuning or hosting open-source language models
Contributions to open-source projects or a portfolio of AI side projects
What you get
A generous work culture with free drinks and snacks, office massages, and more.
Three days in-office (with remote work on Mondays and Fridays).
An opportunity to shape your career growth while contributing to the company's success.
A dynamic position embracing "freedom under responsibility".
If sales targets are met, all employees enjoy an annual destination trip.
Other location-specific benefits.
Our values at Xensam
Rebellious We challenge the norm and act with initiative – always with responsibility.
Humane We foster a caring, inclusive environment that values diversity and respects individuality.
Harmony We value balance and create a supportive workplace where people thrive.
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct background checks on final candidates to fulfill our commitments to customers and ensure a safe work environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096505-2108396". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xensam AB
(org.nr 559183-2760), https://careers.xensam.com
Röntgenvägen 3 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Xensam Jobbnummer
10007741