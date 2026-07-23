AI Enablement Engineer
Extenda Retail AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-07-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Extenda Retail AB i Solna
We are looking for an AI Enablement Engineer. Your mission is to develop and improve our AI capabilities, and make these available across the company.
As an AI Enablement Engineer, you will work with the design, implementation, and scaling of AI architecture and solutions. You will follow industry trends connecting the potential of AI with organizational functions.
Working closely with senior stakeholders and cross-functional teams, you will ensure that technical solutions align with high impact opportunities and strategic business goal. By translating AI advancements into production-ready skills, agents, frameworks, data and process, you will drive the radical workplace productivity that will build AI into our corporate DNA and future-proof our organization.
What you will be doing
Define how AI solutions are structured, integrated, and scaled across our company, ensuring they are secure, maintainable, and built on solid data foundations
Work closely with senior stakeholders to map processes, identify friction points, and prioritise where AI can drive the most meaningful productivity gains
Build and maintain reusable assets that the whole company benefits from e.g. skill libraries, agent templates, integration patterns, and governance guidelines
Monitor the evolving AI landscape and bring relevant advancements back into the organisation as practical, production-ready capabilities
Contribute to building AI literacy and capability, to build AI confidence and embed an AI-first way of working
Partner with Product Platform and Engineering teams to accelerate AI adoption with within the SDLC
Ensure AI solutions meet production standards: secure, observable, and maintainable on our GCP stack
What you will do the first 3-6 months in the role
Get to know our company and where we are on our AI journey. Begin to influence our AI journey. Establish yourself as a key contributor for AI related matters and get a first few things into live use!
Who are you?
You are a solution-oriented and self-driven professional with a proactive attitude and a strong sense of ownership. You combine technical curiosity with a deep understanding of how a company functions, enabling you to navigate complex environments and collaborate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
You have the technical depth to implement the "how" using AI. You enjoy a fast-moving setting where priorities can shift, remaining calm and focused under pressure while championing a culture of continuous learning and innovation.
Skills and Experience
Software engineering background (not just ML theory)
Hands-on experience with LLM APIs (Anthropic, Copilot, OpenAI etc.)
Hands-on experience with Google Cloud AI (Vertex AI, Gemini, Bigquery etc)
Experience from working with SaaS products, ideally from within the Retail software industry
Good to have - experience from even driven Enterprise Architecture
Strong communicator - comfortable running demos and writing docs, train the trainer
Getting an idea of our Tech Stack
We want to give you an idea of the technical landscape here at Extenda Retail. As a heavy adopter of cloud, we have solutions in Google Cloud Platform (Cloud Run, Pub/Sub, Vertex AI, Gemini). We embrace a reactive microservice architecture and utilize Kafka in Confluent Cloud. In our tech stack, you will also find GitHub Actions, Kubernetes, Jira, and Confluence. Our AI strategy is anchored in leveraging these tools to build a high-velocity, agent-first workforce.
About Extenda Retail
Extenda Retail is a leading SaaS provider within retail technology. Our solutions span from cutting-edge Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and cloud native POS to unified commerce solutions with machine learning and loyalty solutions. We own the entire product lifecycle, from vision and creation to implementation and support, offering our clients a comprehensive and seamless experience. We are passionate about helping businesses optimize their operations, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Extenda Retail AB
(org.nr 556229-6326)
Gustav III:s Boulevard 50 A (visa karta
)
169 73 SOLNA Jobbnummer
10010186