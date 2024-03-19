AI Designer
We are hiring an AI Designer to join our Project Baxter team in pre-production. This role demands a solid technical knowledge of AI systems and processes while keeping the focus on the actual combat experience from an AI point of view, striking the perfect balance that entertains as much as it challenges the skills of the players. You will collaborate closely with our Senior AI Designer, helping to drive the AI development from vision to implementation. Combat and AI sit at the core of the project, and so you will play an integral key role in defining how the game will be played!
Project Baxter is a 4 player cooperative action game set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons®. Inspired by our love of tabletop RPGs and built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, we will embrace cutting edge technology to create entertaining and emergent gameplay scenarios.
This role is available onsite in Stockholm or remote across France, Spain, Sweden and the UK.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, balance and oversee the various AI systems.
Drive core AI systems such as combat, navigation, abilities, tactics and senses!
Work closely with the combat designer, animators, gameplay programmers, and other teams to prototype and implement combat features.
Take designs through a full development cycle from concept to release.
Define and shape our enemy gallery of different enemy types in close collaboration with our combat designer.
Use metrics, player feedback, and a multitude of diverse analytics to improve and refine the design.
Requirements:
Experience as an AI Designer on 1+ titles, preferably on an action game.
Shipped 1+ AAA game where you were heavily involved in AI behaviors or combat.
Experience designing AI behaviors for a variety of combat scenarios.
Experience with behavior tree development for controlling AI behavior.
Experienced with visual scripting languages (Blueprint, Node Graphs, and so on).
Have a passion for, and a deep understanding of, AI and have thoroughly played a wide variety of different titles.
Like working with hands-on prototypes, documentation and brainstorming.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Effective and productive in communicating with colleagues in a constructive and collaborative way.
Still reading? Good, because here's the best part:
We offer you a position at a company where we value empowerment, agility and ownership. While we evolve we want you to grow with us and to develop as a professional.
What more do we offer?
Competitive salaries with annual reviews
Private medical insurance
Annual wellness benefit
Referral bonuses
Long term incentive bonus scheme
Pension on top of salary (50% above collective agreement standard for Sweden employees)
Relocation support if you move from abroad to Stockholm
Ideal office location in central Stockholm
Massage sessions once a month in the Stockholm office
Sounds good? Then we can't wait to see your CV and look forward to meeting you. We recommend that you apply as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continuously. Please submit your CV and cover letter in English.
Starbreeze values diversity and inclusion, and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We welcome you as who you are, no matter where you are from or what games you play. If there are preparations or accommodations that we can make to help ensure that you have a comfortable and positive interview experience, please let us know.
Recruitment agencies may not submit CVs through this website or directly to hiring managers. Starbreeze Entertainment does not accept unsolicited recruitment agency CVs, and will not pay fees to any third-party agency or company that does not have a signed agreement with us.
