AI CAD/PDM Architect
2023-12-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Volvo Cars is at the forefront of automotive innovation, committed to creating a sustainable and intelligent future for mobility. As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we are seeking a visionary AI Architect to lead the transformation of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) at Volvo Cars. This role presents a unique opportunity to redefine the way CAD is used, leveraging artificial intelligence to shape the future of automotive design. The scope will also be widened into other parts of the Mechanics aspects, with CAE as one example.
What you will do
The department Mechanical Architecture & Integration in the unit Complete Vehicle Engineering has the responsibility to develop methods and standards that is helping thousands of CAD users across the company to deliver our products.
As the AI Architect for future CAD Integration, you will have an important role in envisioning and implementing cutting-edge solutions that enhance our design processes. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including design, engineering, and IT, to integrate AI technologies into the CAD/CAE environment. Your expertise will support innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, setting new industry standards for automotive design.
• Collaborate with engineering teams to understand current CAD workflows and identify opportunities for AI integration.
• Define and implement a strategic roadmap for AI-driven enhancements to the CAD/CAE environment.
• Architect and design scalable AI solutions that optimize design processes, streamline collaboration, and improve decision-making.
• Stay informed of the latest advancements in AI, machine learning, and CAD/CAE technologies to ensure Volvo Cars remains at the forefront of innovation.
• Lead and mentor others in the AI technology, promoting a culture of continuous learning and innovation.
What you will bring
• Master's or PhD in Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence, or another related field.
• Proven experience in architecting and implementing AI solutions in complex environments.
• Deep understanding of CAD systems and workflows, preferably in an automotive context.
Preferred Skills:
• Experience with generative design, computer vision, and natural language processing in the context of CAD.
• Familiarity with cloud-based AI services and platforms.
What 's in it for you
• Belong to a creative and inclusive work environment where your ideas and expertise will shape the future of automotive design.
• Opportunities for professional growth and development.
• The chance to make a meaningful impact on the automotive industry and contribute to Volvo Cars' commitment to sustainability.
If you are a forward-thinking AI architect with an enthusiasm for revolutionizing CAD in the automotive sector, we invite you to join us on this exciting journey. Apply now and be part of the team that is bringing Volvo Cars into the future.
Like to know more?
For questions regarding the position please contact hiring manager, Elisabeth Lind at elisabeth.lind@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at, Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
.
Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and vision for the role no later than 2024-01-07.
