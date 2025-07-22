AI Business Developer & Project Manager
Vend Marketplaces AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vend Marketplaces AB i Stockholm
AI Business Developer & Project Manager Join Vend: Join Vend to help change the way people consumeVend is transforming the way people consume goods and services with some of the strongest brands in the Nordics. With a proud history of innovation, we are committed to making everyday life easier, more efficient, and sustainable for millions of users.
Shape the future with our growing AI unitOur newly established AI Unit plays a vital role in enabling Vend to deliver on its vision. By accelerating teams across the organization to adopt and scale AI, we focus on integrating and developing cutting-edge technological capabilities while fostering organizational readiness to unlock AI's full potential.
General description of the role
The AI Business Developer & Project Manager will lead AI-driven initiatives to optimize internal processes and drive the adoption of AI solutions across the organization. As a change agent, you will inspire and influence teams, communicate the impact of AI-driven projects, and ensure successful integration of AI technologies. By collaborating with stakeholders and building a deep understanding of internal workflows, you will identify opportunities to improve operational efficiency and foster a culture of innovation to strengthen functions and businesses across Schibsted.
WHAT YOU'll DO
- Lead AI-driven projects: Scope, plan, and execute AI-driven initiatives that transform internal processes and deliver measurable business value
- Internal AI advisor: Act as a key internal expert on AI trends, tools, and strategies. Provide guidance on implementation, foster a data-driven culture, benchmark against industry best practices, and support AI adoption across the organization.
- AI Integration & automation: Collaborate with stakeholders to identify opportunities for AI integration and intelligent automation across internal functions.
- Change management: Drive structured change management to ensure smooth adoption of AI tools and practices, while minimizing resistance and maximizing impact.
- Workflow & process analysis: Build a deep understanding of internal workflows and operational challenges to uncover areas where AI can enhance performance and agility.
- Business case development: Identify high-impact opportunities and develop business cases that assess feasibility, quantify value, and support prioritization of AI initiatives.
- Communication & Stakeholder Engagement: Ensure strong alignment and buy-in by managing stakeholder relationships, clearly communicating impact, and actively promoting the value of AI initiatives
WHO YOU ARE?
- Project management: A minimum of 3-5 years of experience leading digital transformation, innovation, or business development projects, with a proven ability to deliver impactful solutions from planning through execution.
- Business case development & strategic thinking: Demonstrated strength in building compelling business cases, aligning initiatives with organizational goals, and driving prioritization.
- AI Fluency: Hands-on experience with AI tools and a strong interest in staying current with AI trends and practical applications in business.
- Change management: Skilled in promoting technology adoption, managing resistance, and leading organizational change in cross-functional environments.
- Stakeholder engagement & communication: Excellent ability to engage both technical and non-technical stakeholders, communicate the value of AI initiatives, and influence decision-making.
- Analytical problem solving: Strong analytical mindset to identify inefficiencies, assess opportunities, and recommend data-driven, AI-based solutions..
Personal Attributes
- Innovative: Curious and forward-thinking, always exploring new ways AI can improve business processes and create value.
- Collaborative: A strong team player who works effectively across departments, fostering cooperation and alignment with AI initiatives.
- Strategic Thinker: Able to see the bigger picture and connect AI solutions with long-term business goals.
- Change Agent: Passionate about driving organizational transformation and fostering AI adoption, with a proactive approach to overcoming resistance.
- Influential Communicator: Skilled at influencing others, inspiring confidence in AI-driven change, and engaging stakeholders at all levels.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
If this sounds exciting, Please send us your application by August 6th 2025 ! Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vend Marketplaces AB
(org.nr 556610-3429), http://www.vend.com/ Arbetsplats
Vend Jobbnummer
9434268