Agile Transformation Lead
2024-02-13
At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for an Agile Transformation Lead to be part of extending our offer from being an infrastructure service provider to becoming an engineering platform enabler. We welcome you to a key role with great opportunities for both personal and professional development.
About your job
In this position, you develop our Group IT agile transformation approach to achieve increased consumer focus, empowerment and innovation, as well as coaching leaders to foster an agile mindset and enable implementation. You lead a team of agile coaches and a virtual Agile Center of Excellence, drawing resources from different parts of Group IT. By working closely with key stakeholders, you address challenges and facilitate continuous improvements.
Furthermore, you work with the team of agile coaches to:
Coordinate and facilitate the Product Area design process and launch of Product Areas and Teams.
Customize and implement agile frameworks for ways of working.
Define and track Key Performance Indicators to measure the impact of agile transformation.
Showcase progress and anchor direction of the transformation through regular demo sessions and stakeholder engagement activities.
You report to the Head of Strategy and belong to the Strategy department. The location for this position is Stockholm or Sandviken and we apply a hybrid set-up where you can combine office work with work from another location.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a degree in IT or a related area, in combination with work experience in IT. You have first-hand experience of agile transformations, as well as leadership experience - preferably from a management role. Working in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
It's beneficial to have:
Experience of working with processes, methods, and ways of working for IT.
Experience of IT delivery in areas such as network, digital workplace, data center, cybersecurity, integration, and cloud.
Knowledge of applying Agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Scaled Agile Framework.
Experience from different aspects of agile portfolio management.
You're positive and develop the people around you through empowering, influential, and credible leadership. You have a structured, yet agile, approach to planning and executing transformational change initiatives. With your excellent negotiation and communication skills, you're able to build and maintain strong relationships with multiple stakeholders.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Andreas Pierre, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 616 02 96
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist
Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send us your application including CV and personal letter in English, no later than February 27, 2024. Job ID: R0063842. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Read more about our recruitment process here. For questions about it, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
