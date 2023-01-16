Agile Transformation Coach
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Agile Transformation Coach
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunity, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspective.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
About the role:
As an integral member of the Agile Nasdaq Center of Enablement you will be guiding, influencing, and preparing the entire Nasdaq organization on our journey through an Agile Adaptable transformation. You will be working closely with Senior Leaders across the business, and distributed product and technology teams to implement this critical initiative that will form the basis of our strategic intent for years to come.
Our Agile Center of Enablement (the CoE) is a group of highly skilled people who will enable teams, share knowledge, synthesize feedback, serve as advisors on what good lean-agile-DevSecOps practices look like at Nasdaq, and coach on developing a lean-agile mindset. We are looking for an experienced agilest to be part of the Center of Enablement helping to execute our journey. This role reports to the Agile Transformation Leader of the Center of Enablement.
As a fully dedicated member of the Agile center of Enablement (CoE) for Nasdaq, you will be accountable for guiding the strategy and implementation of the Agile Transformation via engaging directly with Product and Technology leaders across the Market Platforms Division. Someone who:
Focuses on developing the organization's capacity to employ Agile as a strategic business asset, including culture change.
Ensures alignment, transparency, and accountability on progress of the transformation journey and provides direct support to teams and leaders throughout each engagement.
You can expect an autonomous but fast-paced work environment where you are recognized for your results and ability to drive things forward. Every day brings many opportunities to learn & grow and rewards with a global impact we create.
In return, you will receive a competitive salary package, incredible health and financial wellbeing benefits.
What You Will Do:
At Nasdaq, we strive to challenge the status quo and always look for new ways to do things to improve and exceed the collective goals of our teams, company, and customers. A strong inner drive and adaptability are therefore crucial to succeed at Nasdaq. You will be working across multiple Divisions and acting as an Agile Change Agent to influence our Ways of Working to align to Nasdaq's definition of Agile. In this role, you will work closely with Agile Center of Enablement (CoE) members and other stakeholders to implement this critical initiative that will form the basis of our strategic intent for years to come. In addition, you will:
Partner with leaders in business, technology, and enterprise functions (including Human Resources, Finance, Vendor Management, etc.) to develop strategies and help teams across the enterprise execute in a lean-agile way
Provide instruction to educate leaders on being agile and having an agile mindset while helping all levels of the organization understand the benefits of agile ways of thinking and working
Conduct Agile Skill assessments and coaching to identify role fit & skill development in current workforce
We Expect
At least 5 years' Project or Program Management experience
Understanding of Agile within Product-Centric Organizations
Knowledge of Lean-Agile practices
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Excellent relationship building skills
It Would Be Helpful
Agile Certifications
Demonstrated Coaching Experience
Nasdaq Market Platforms Division Experience
Experience in Program Governance
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. Please submit your application in English by November 30th.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Our Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro-stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop.
We offer of our employees a strong compensation package that includes annual bonus opportunity, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), pension plan, health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working, and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/119992786 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394), http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/119992786
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nasdaq Jobbnummer
7346053