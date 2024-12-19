Agile Team Manager at Volvo Cars
2024-12-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars is performing a strategic shift towards becoming a software driven company, with data being a core asset in this transformation. You will join the digital area of Manufacturing and Supply Chain. We digitalize work processes, make data instantly available and workflows highly automated while minimizing time spent on transactional purchasing activities. We use modern tools and agile methods to create business value continuously. By doing so we enable our organization to make fact-based decisions and maximize value add. One challenge today is the legacy system landscape where our mission is to simplify and modernize it to serve the future business demands. This is an exciting and challenging task for our teams and of course we have fun during this journey.
What you'll do
We are looking for a passionate Agile Team manager that can lead two of our product teams within the cluster. There might be a possibility to broaden this scope, depending on your background and experience. To succeed in this role, we believe you need a passion for leading and developing others, enjoy empowering people and embrace an agile mindset and culture.
What you'll bring
You are an experienced people leader who will coach, challenge and support the team to continuously learn, grow, collaborate and deliver outstanding results. You will work on individual and team development promoting the feedback culture, carrying out appraisals and helping in setting development plans. You identify team recruitment strategy and ensure required competences by recruiting and onboarding highly skilled team members.
You will help to define the working methodology, ensure transparency of the progress and support in removing impediments for deliveries. You advocate and advance modern development practices and champion high technical and architectural standards. You are Volvo Cars Culture ambassador: you create an environment where people are motivated and happy, you also help to establish good collaboration with internal and external stakeholders.
Required skills:
* Strong leadership skills and experience in leadership positions;
* Effective communication and collaboration skills;
* Developing people, providing feedback and coaching;
* Creating highly performing teams and driving innovation;
* Agile mindset and experience in setting agile ways of working;
* IT technical background, good knowledge and ability to navigate in both legacy and modern system landscapes
* Hands-on experience in IT landscape transformation;
