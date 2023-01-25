Agile Senior Software Engineer to the Vulnerability Management Team
We are looking for an Senior Software Engineer in our Security Operations - Detect & Respond team. We are working according to the agile principles and can promise great teamwork and collaboration. We are responsible for our security detection capabilities, security, and privacy incident response globally, our internal penetration testing capability and our responsible disclosure and bug bounty program.
The focus for this position is to join our Vulnerability Management Team as a senior Software Engineer consultant.
You will join our efforts to improve the TVM (Threat and Vulnerability Management) processes and tools and support reducing the number of security vulnerabilities across the organization.
The scope of the services
• The daily work will consist of developing, maintaining, integrating and deploying tools and services that will help to improve the vulnerability information and management, working as well in consolidating and analyzing data.
• You are genuinely curious about the business and always strive to understand and contribute to our vision. You always seek the necessary context to take best practices beyond a cliché into sound business practices. You wish to work with the best people in security on a multinational stage.
• We believe that you are passionate to drive, explore and understand how things are built and how they break. Where theoretical knowledge helps you, it is backed up by practical skills learned and honed beyond what can be taught. You excel when confronted by an open-ended situation. You have powerful analytic capabilities as well as an ordered and structured approach to problem solving.
• You are pragmatic and ensure that we enable business to flourish, today and tomorrow.
Requirements
Desired knowledge, experience, competence, skills etc;
• You have experience working with Event-Driven Architectures and Event Streaming.
• You are experienced working with HTTP and REST APIs.
• You have good knowledge about at least one of the following programming languages: Python, Java/Kotlin (JVM), Go.
• You have experience with databases (relational and non-relational) and query languages.
• You are comfortable working in a cloud-based environment, predominantly Google Cloud Platform.
• You have experience with Infrastructure-as-Code tools, like Terraform and Ansible.
• You have experience with Apache Kafka and its ecosystem.
• You have strong analytical skills and find efficient solutions to challenges.
• You have a strong interest in Cyber Security, particularly in continuously
developing detection and response capabilities as part of a blue team.
