Agile Release Coordinator
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a cross-functional Agile team in the automotive industry that enables EE Integration and Test for embedded electrical and electronic architectures. The assignment centers on coordinating and improving the release flow for customer applications in a complex technical environment where many teams, stakeholders, and integration points need to move in sync.
You will play a key role in creating structure, readiness, and alignment across the release process, from planning through integration and verification. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy connecting people, processes, and technical deliveries in an environment where your coordination has a clear impact on quality and progress.
Job DescriptionYou will coordinate release activities in a cross-functional Agile setup and help ensure smooth, quality-driven deliveries.
You will lead Pre-PI planning coordination across Value Coordination Flows (VCFs).
You will align change request content to secure readiness and feasibility from systemization through integration and verification.
You will organize and facilitate key meetings and ceremonies connected to the release process.
You will act as a central coordination point between function architects, technical system owners, vehicle function owners, RTEs, Project Managers, and Scrum Masters.
You will monitor integration points and visualize progress toward embedded milestones.
You will contribute to continuous improvement of release processes, documentation, task tracking, and team enablement.
RequirementsStrong experience in coordination, planning, or release management in complex technical environments.
Experience working in Agile and Lean environments.
Strong organizational skills and the ability to structure complex work across multiple teams and timelines.
Ability to facilitate meetings and drive alignment across stakeholders at different levels.
Experience using Jira for workflow management and progress tracking.
Fluent English, spoken and written.
A proactive mindset with strong ownership and delivery focus.
Nice to haveExperience within embedded systems development.
Experience from the automotive industry.
Previous experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar Agile role.
Familiarity with Confluence.
Experience with OAS.
Knowledge of Swedish.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7553721-1942004". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9850101